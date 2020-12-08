Lipford's Lafayette Landing project takes shape

Home improvement expert, TV host and Marianna native Danny Lipford, his film crew and volunteers spent their first day working together on the site of the new “Lafayette Landing” mini-park in Marianna last Saturday.

The work began a day after Lipford shot his first footage at remote locations in the community Friday.

The community service project will be featured in a two-part episode on his national television show, "Today’s Homeowner," in early 2021.

He and his team will be here through Thursday, cleaning up the site, outfitting it with its basic lighting and electrical components and otherwise preparing it for the installation of all its features, which will include a stage, some picnic tables built by students in the new Chipola College building construction program and planters build by students at Marianna High School.

The location is at 4448 Lafayette Street, where Hurricane Michael destroyed a long-standing building in 2018.

Marianna community members were invited to be part of the project by completing the volunteer form online at: https://todayshomeowner.com/marianna.

Today’s Homeowner delivers practical advice to consumers across diverse media platforms including the "Today’s Homeowner" television show, now in its 23rd season. "Today’s Homeowner" streaming channels include Prime Video, IMDb, Crackle, Xumo, Tubi and Pluto. The brand’s radio counterpart, the nationally syndicated "Today’s Homeowner" radio show, is in its 11th year and airs on more than 305 stations nationwide.