Litter pickup begins on Jackson County rights-of-way

Jackson County’s rights-of-way should soon start looking much more tidy, thanks to Monday’s start of work in a new deal Jackson County Commissioners have reached with a litter removal outfit.
As part of ongoing efforts in the county’s new Keep Jackson County Beautiful campaign, that board has initiated a countywide litter removal contract with Collin’s Land Services Inc. The company will provide pickup, removal, disposal of litter, and otherwise undesirable or objectionable appearing debris within the maintained limits of the county roadway right-of-way, county officials said in a press release shared here.
There are approximately 522 road miles of county-maintained highways with around 1,045 miles of right of way associated with those. The Jackson County Commission website provides a complete list of roads, broken down by district.
Starting this Monday, the litter removal crews began a systematic sweep of the rights-of-ways and estimate the first cycle will take around 45 days.
Following the litter pick-up, Jackson County mowing crews will start their mowing cycle staying about 1 to 2 days behind the litter removal crews. This will be done to prevent litter from being torn, ripped, scattered or further sub-divided by the mower that would result in an objectionable appearance. The public is asked to be mindful of these crews working on the roadsides.
the Keep Jackson County Beautiful movement (#KeepJCOBeautiful) was founded in 2021 with the purpose of inspiring and encouraging citizens to take personal responsibility for enhancing their community environment, county officials say. To accomplish this goal the county’s governmental entities participate in a wide range of beautifying projects, campaigns, and events to help make the county a better place to live, work and play, and promoting litter prevention, recycling, and seeking out alternative solutions.
The public is encouraged to help in the effort by posting an mission-empowering image, video, or quote on social media and sharing it with the hashtag #KeepJCOBeautiful!
Officials also offer the following personal-choice guidelines on the subject:
The best way to fix a litter problem is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Do your part and properly dispose of your trash items in an appropriate receptacle. Be part of the solution, not the pollution.
Recycling means separating, collecting, processing, marketing, and ultimately re-using a material that would have otherwise been thrown away. The county offers several types of recycling programs on a daily basis as well as two Amnesty Day events each year. Visit the county’s recycling page to find out more about how to recycle here.
The county partners with a variety of non-profit and for-profit organizations that share the Keep Jackson County Beautiful goal by participating in community cleanup projects and promoting the beautification of public spaces.
To learn more about how you can get involved with #KeepJCOBeautiful or to volunteer for future community projects, e-mail info@jacksoncountyfl.gov with the subject line “Keep Jackson County Beautiful” or call the county office at 850-482-9633.