Litter pickup begins on Jackson County rights-of-way

the Keep Jackson County Beautiful movement (#KeepJCOBeautiful) was founded in 2021 with the purpose of inspiring and encouraging citizens to take personal responsibility for enhancing their community environment, county officials say. To accomplish this goal the county’s governmental entities participate in a wide range of beautifying projects, campaigns, and events to help make the county a better place to live, work and play, and promoting litter prevention, recycling, and seeking out alternative solutions.

The public is encouraged to help in the effort by posting an mission-empowering image, video, or quote on social media and sharing it with the hashtag #KeepJCOBeautiful!

Officials also offer the following personal-choice guidelines on the subject:

The best way to fix a litter problem is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Do your part and properly dispose of your trash items in an appropriate receptacle. Be part of the solution, not the pollution.

Recycling means separating, collecting, processing, marketing, and ultimately re-using a material that would have otherwise been thrown away. The county offers several types of recycling programs on a daily basis as well as two Amnesty Day events each year. Visit the county’s recycling page to find out more about how to recycle here.