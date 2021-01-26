Living to the fullest

“Off I go, four stories up, headed down, face first,” Armour said. “As I looked down I saw there was a big pile of sand and I thought, maybe it’ll cushion it. I‘d done a little skydiving, and I was able to turn a little. I landed feet-first in the sand, up to my armpits. It knocked me out for a little while, and when I came to, my feet were dangling, one heel was facing forward and just skin and a few tendons were holding my feet. They and my ankles were shattered.”

Later he’d learn just how close his brush with death had been. The sand had been dumped there only two hours earlier. If it had gotten wet in the meantime, and had had time to settle, it would have turned as hard as rock and most likely have been his deathbed.

Then there were two near-fatal motorcycle accidents. After the second one, his heart stopped twice in the ER. Laid up for a long time after the first one, he lost his house and his business but he’d rebuilt his business after that. He would do it again after his second wreck.

He’s restarted several times in his life and renamed his construction business during the latest of those, choosing the unusual one that his daughter had suggested to him when she was just 6 years old. She was in her early 20s by the time he took it on.