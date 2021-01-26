Living to the fullest

Johnny Edwards and Scott Armour have spent many of their days in Marianna since late November of 2020. They’re re-painting signs, pressure washing structure facades, and otherwise improving the Marianna Plaza, where Dollar Tree, San Marcos Mexican Grill and other businesses operate alongside State Road 71, the east-end corridor leading in from Interstate 10.
Armour owns Bailent Improvement Services, a small business headquartered in Tallahassee. Edwards, a masonry/concrete expert, is a friend and brother-figure, Armour said, not just someone that works with him.
The Marianna Plaza job would normally have taken about three weeks for those two and a couple more crew members. But the holidays and December’s “weird weather,” Armour said, have resulted in some delays.
Paint, he said, has to be babied through the cold spells. If you roll it on when the weather is below 50 degrees, you’re asking for trouble, Armour explained. If it’s too cold when the paint is applied, that paint can crack and peel when the weather gets warmer in spring.
Weird weather is still a reality out there: Wednesday’s high, for instance, should be around 74 degrees, while the nighttime temperatures are expected plunge into the mid-30s.
Armour can take challenges like that in stride: It’s nothing compared to some of the things he’s faced in his life.
He’s not just a construction contractor: He’s also been a body guard, a bounty hunter, a bouncer, a private investigator and a repo man. In those lines of work he’s seen more excitement, and more danger, than most people live through.
Roughly 35 years ago he started keeping a journal. He said he was compelled to do so as a natural storyteller. He got that trait from his mother’s side of the family, he said, and was encouraged by a friend that enjoyed his spoken stories to write them down. He’s started pulling from his lifetime of material – set down in several thick spiral notebooks – to compose a book.
He said his purpose in putting it together is two-fold. He wants to leave such a life-legacy to his grown children, and eventually, perhaps, some grandchildren. He also hopes that it will touch at least one struggling stranger’s life in a way that will leave that person stronger and more hopeful for having read it.
One of the instances almost certainly bound for inclusion in that book is the time he fell off a roof and plunged four stories down.
He’d tracked down a bail-jumper he’d been after in 1997, finding him holed up in an apartment in an old building that still had a fire escape. When Armour and his team knocked on the door, the man ran through the house, ducked out of a window and climbed up the fire escape. Armour pursued and, as the two struggled on the roof, the man’s girlfriend followed them up and engaged.
“Off I go, four stories up, headed down, face first,” Armour said. “As I looked down I saw there was a big pile of sand and I thought, maybe it’ll cushion it. I‘d done a little skydiving, and I was able to turn a little. I landed feet-first in the sand, up to my armpits. It knocked me out for a little while, and when I came to, my feet were dangling, one heel was facing forward and just skin and a few tendons were holding my feet. They and my ankles were shattered.”
Later he’d learn just how close his brush with death had been. The sand had been dumped there only two hours earlier. If it had gotten wet in the meantime, and had had time to settle, it would have turned as hard as rock and most likely have been his deathbed.
Then there were two near-fatal motorcycle accidents. After the second one, his heart stopped twice in the ER. Laid up for a long time after the first one, he lost his house and his business but he’d rebuilt his business after that. He would do it again after his second wreck.
He’s restarted several times in his life and renamed his construction business during the latest of those, choosing the unusual one that his daughter had suggested to him when she was just 6 years old. She was in her early 20s by the time he took it on.
He calls it Bailent because it incorporates part of his daughter’s name, Bailey, and part of his son’s name, Trent. His little girl came up with that out of the blue, he said, one day after he’d driven six hours to see the children. He and their mother had split up but he spent many hours on the road through the years to be with them and make sure his bond with his youngsters survived that separation.
“We weren’t talking about anything to do with business at all and I hadn’t even had any conversations about making any changes to the name, so I don’t know where this came from in her head,” Armour recalled of the first time he heard the new word "Bailent."
“She was precocious, though, and would come up with things you’d never expect from a young kid. She just told me, ‘Dad, if you ever decide to rename your business, I have a name for you,’ and she told me. ‘I put our names together,’ she explained.”
He never forgot that.
When he called to tell her years later that he was getting his business going again after one setback, he asked her what she thought he’d be naming it. She giggled. She knew right away.
He’s had more than his share of injuries that put him on the sidelines briefly, but never for good.
There was the serious head injury he suffered as a child when, while racing with his brother on horseback, his head collided with a heavy tree limb. That’s probably going in the book. Another story for the volume might be the time, when he was 17, that he was struck by lightning while building a chicken house at his family’s north Georgia farm and homestead.
He has had 80 broken bones in his lifetime, and 15 concussions.
Doctors that operated on him after that fall from the roof said he’d probably be crippled for life, and that almost a year of physical rehabilitation was ahead of him before he could hope to walk again. But three months later, he was on his feet.
He’s had 17 orthopedic surgeries in his life. A doctor once told Armour he could declare him 100 percent disabled. That would likely have made him eligible for lifetime financial assistance. Armour turned that offer down flat.
“I can’t let anything take control of me,” Armour said. “If you get thrown off the horse, you gotta get back on. I’ve been at the right place, right time, and the wrong place, wrong time, very often in my life. I’m too stubborn or stupid to give up. That thought is foreign to me. I think you live every day like it could be your last, because it could be. I’m only going to be here one time so I’m going to have all the fun I can while I can, enjoy life.
"I think writing the book is my way, in telling people the things I’ve come through, of maybe helping someone who is down and struggling. I’m hoping it can inspire just one person to see and feel that they can keep pushing on. That would really mean something to me."
He’s been stabbed, and shot, in his life as a licensed bounty hunter and repo man. Construction work sometimes takes him high above a city scape into cranes and other work environments where a certain amount of danger is part of the game.
On the other hand, as a bodyguard, he’s met and worked with stars in the music field, people like Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, the members of Lonestar, and Luke Bryan.
As a bouncer, he appeared 34 times at various locations and events covered on national television when he was at one of two popular spring break clubs he worked for in Panama City, Club La Villa and Spinnakers. The Travel Channel had been there live to cover the spring breakers, and he was standing guard front and center at one of the clubs when they shot their footage.
“I’ve been able to do things most people don’t get to do, and I appreciate that,” Armour said. “I don’t take anything for granted. I’m a very blessed person. I should have been dead a few times, I guess, because of so many of the things that happened, but I’ve survived and I’ve thrived.
"I want others to feel, when they read that book I’m writing, that if one person can push through the tough times to live another day, pick up and go on to enjoy life, then they can, too."
The book is in its very early stages. But he pushes on and is certain he’ll see it through.