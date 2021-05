The founder of the Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida, Byron Dickens has written a children’s book about Florida’s Emancipation Day and on Friday will read publicly for the first time from his “May Day and Me! Celebrating Florida’s Emancipation Day.”

His debut book reading/signing will be held at the Jackson County Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., in Marianna.

Other book readings/signings are set for May 10 at 9 a.m. at Graceville Elementary School and May 17 at 1 p.m. at Malone School.