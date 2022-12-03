Local Christmas events abound

Marianna’s Christmas parade and festival on Friday, Dec. 2, kicked off the holiday season, with other municipalities and other entities set for community celebrations today, Saturday, Dec., 3, and on other dates this month. Here’s a look at some of what’s to come today and later this month.

Bascom holiday festival is Dec. 3The town of Bascom will host a holiday festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. Santa is rumored to be arriving for a two-hour period beginning at 1 p.m. Vendors, food and activities will also be features of the day. There will be a $5 photo booth opportunity, a real estate booth, jams and jellies for sale, a children’s boutique, Brunswick stew and boiled peanuts available. The Project Graduation team working for the 2023 Malone graduation class will also have a presence at the event.

Tree lighting, festival at The Farms at Two Egg is Dec. 3The Farms at Two Egg will host a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and related festivities on December 3rd starting at 6 p.m. It is located at 4382 Wintergreen Road, Greenwood. There will be Christmas carols from the local church choirs, sweet treats, hot chocolate, local craft vendors, a Christmas train, and Santa will be there.

Alford Christmas Festival and parade on Dec. 3The Alford Community Organization (ACO) will sponsor a Christmas Festival December 3, immediately following the Alford Christmas Parade set for 11 a.m. This year’s festival will feature bouncy houses, obstacle courses for the children and those in attendance can stroll along the pathways and visits various booths.

Greenwood open house Christmas party is Dec. 9The town of Greenwood will host a Christmas open house at city hall on Dec. 9 from 2-7 p.m. It will feature holiday snacks. City hall is located at 4207 Bryan St., Greenwood.

Grand Ridge Christmas parade, festival is Dec. 9The Grand Ridge Christmas parade kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, with lineup at 3:30 p.m. for participants. There is no entry fee for parade units. The parade runs along State Road 69 from town hall south to Florida Street and into John Thomas Porter Park at the end of that road, where the town’s festival will immediately commence after the parade. Those wishing to set up a booth to provide free activities or goodies for children at the festival should call Kim Applewhite at 850-209-7765. The town also provides one free Christmas gift to every child attending, and there will also be free hot dogs, chili and other eats for the crowd. Santa will be there, too.

Vintage campers group at Three Rivers on Dec. 10The 13th annual Vintage Campers Club Christmas Campout team will welcome the public to their set-up in Three Rivers State Park, Sneads, on Dec. 10 from5-8 p.m. Park entrance is $3, with no additional charge for the campout walk-through/drive/through.