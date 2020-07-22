Local COVID-19 death toll at 15

The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) on Wednesday announced five new local COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county’s total to 15. The individuals are an 82-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man, a 78-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, all noted as residents.
There are currently 916 positive cases of COVID-19 associated with Jackson County. Of these, 291 (32 percent) are associated with Florida prisons here and 210 (23 percent) are associated with long-term care facilities.