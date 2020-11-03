Local election night totals

Unofficial election night results are in with final results pending the resolution of provisional ballots and a final curing of results expected later this week.

The results here include the unofficial mail-in, early voting and election day totals.

The Jackson County Commission District Three race went to Paul Donofro Jr. (Republican), who defeated Democratic opponent Ronstance Pittman and Rance Massengill, of No Party Affiliation. Donofro gained 1,412 votes (41.30 percent) to Pittman’s 1,199 (35.07 percent) and Massengill’s 808 (23.63 percent).

The Jackson County Commission District 5 race went to incumbent James Peacock (Republican), who defeated Democrat Byron Dickens by a 3,404-2,014 vote. Peacock gained 62.83 percent, while Dickens received 37.17 percent.

Incumbent Clerk of Court Clay Rooks (Democrat) battled Republican Justin Branch to retain his seat in Tuesday’s election, emerging with a narrow win with 11,142 votes (51.03 percent) to Branch’s 10,692 votes and 48.97 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid (Democrat)was also returned to office, beating Republican opponent David Fraser with 13,418 votes (61.04 percent) to his 8,565 (39.96 percent).