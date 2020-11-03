Local election night totals

Unofficial election night results are in with final results pending the resolution of provisional ballots and a final curing of results expected later this week.
The results here include the unofficial mail-in, early voting and election day totals.
The Jackson County Commission District Three race went to Paul Donofro Jr. (Republican), who defeated Democratic opponent Ronstance Pittman and Rance Massengill, of No Party Affiliation. Donofro gained 1,412 votes (41.30 percent) to Pittman’s 1,199 (35.07 percent) and Massengill’s 808 (23.63 percent).
The Jackson County Commission District 5 race went to incumbent James Peacock (Republican), who defeated Democrat Byron Dickens by a 3,404-2,014 vote. Peacock gained 62.83 percent, while Dickens received 37.17 percent.
Incumbent Clerk of Court Clay Rooks (Democrat) battled Republican Justin Branch to retain his seat in Tuesday’s election, emerging with a narrow win with 11,142 votes (51.03 percent) to Branch’s 10,692 votes and 48.97 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid (Democrat)was also returned to office, beating Republican opponent David Fraser with 13,418 votes (61.04 percent) to his 8,565 (39.96 percent).
Republicans candidate Donnie Edenfield beat Marianna Police Chief Hayes Baggett (Democrat) in the race to become sheriff of Jackson County Sheriff. Edenfield gained 13,999 votes and 62.92 percent of the vote, while Baggett gained 8,245 votes for 37.7 percent .
Republican challenger Steve Benton beat incumbent Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore (Democrat) with 12,542 votes for 56.83 percent of the vote. Moore gained 9,529 votes for 43.17 percent.
Carol Dunaway (Republican) won the race for Supervisor of Elections, defeating Democrat Rico Williams and Gail Ann Ward, of No Party Affiliation. Dunaway gained 12,484 votes for 56.33 percent, while Williams gained 6,380 votes for 28.79 percent, and Ward gaining 3,300 votes for 14.98 percent.
The Jackson County Commission District One race was decided in the August primary, with Democrat Alex McKinnie defeating incumbent Willie Spires.
The Jackson County School Board District Three race went to incumbent Stacey Goodson in August. He defeated challenger Pam Long Bimberg to retain the post.
Incumbent Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock (Democrat) and Jackson County School Board District 2 incumbent Tony Pumphrey were returned to office unopposed.
Voter turnout was 75.42 percent, with 22,519 ballots cast. There are 29,857 registered voters in the county.
