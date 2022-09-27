Local K9 teams among top finishers in competition

Tracking teams from three agencies based in Jackson County were top finishers in the recent Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.

The Jackson Correctional Institution in Malone placed second in the competition’s multiple leash division. Team members were officers A. Conrad, T. Benton, A. Gillette, and D. Allen. First names were not available.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office team of Sergeant Charlie Price, Deputy Carl Jones, and Deputy Travis Pickels, and their dogs, brought home fourth place in the multiple leash division, where they established a trail and tracked the target with more than one dog at a time, one bloodhound and five beagles.

In the single leash division, the Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads placed third.

The trials included teams from several southeastern states, and the Florida Department of Corrections had seven teams placing in the top three across the single and multiple leash events. Century CI took first place in multiple leash and Holmes CI took third.

In the single leash division, the state correctional system’s Northwest Florida Reception Center team took first place, Liberty CI was second, and Calhoun CI was fourth.

The winners were determined by how long it took them to find the target.

Teams from Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida competed through the woods on a 1.5-mile day and night track. The Manhunt Trials simulate conditions that K-9 teams experience when finding a lost child or suspect. The teams collected flags as they moved through their trails, the last of those located at the target point with the person that had laid the trail. For each of the four flags they found, they were rewarded with a certain number of seconds subtracted from their finish times.

Apalachee CI maintained its third place standing from 2021 to 2022, improving their time from 19:52 to 16:49 in the 2022 event. Jackson CI improved from third to second place improving their time from 14:29 to 12:17 in the 2022 event.