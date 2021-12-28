Local lands role in boxing movie

“So many people in my family were supporting me by often taking me to the movies, renting all the new release movies for me, and buying me movies which led to a vast collection of VHS tapes and DVDs, and buying me boxing equipment such as boxing gloves and punching bags,” he said. “I grew up with a whole lot of love and for that I will always be grateful and will always treasure it. They made it possible for me to not just dream of what could be but to have in my hands the things I could use to make it a reality.”

Working on the movie kindled his memories of those gifts, and put fresh fuel on a fire that’s still kindled in his soul.

“It was always my hope to fight at least a couple of professional fights, and I still have that,” Sims said.

He’s freshly pursuing the notion of booking at least a half-dozen pro fights in which he can put to use some of the ring strategies he’s studied most of his life.

Meanwhile, he awaits word on when “Combat” will make it to the screen. And although it’s unlikely that he’ll need it for this particular movie, more than one family member stands by at home in Jackson County to help him with his pay-per-view.