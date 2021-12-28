Local lands role in boxing movie

Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.
He’s worked pretty steadily in the field ever since, and as 2021 draws to a close he’s more than just a little excited about the coming release of his latest movie, in which he plays a boxer.
He won the role in an intense audition process, pitted against some professional boxers who also coveted the part in “Combat: The American Dream.” It was originally set for release this month, but that’s been pushed back to a date not yet certain as the movie’s team looks for a bigger and better streaming distribution deal.
It’s a documentary-style production that looks at many aspects in the lives of boxers and all they endure to live out their dreams in the ring.
Sims appears in footage that goes along with bits about the training regimen those athletes commit to in their careers, and he is also featured in a boxing match scene. His character doesn’t have a name: He’s just listed as “boxer #1,” but that fact does nothing to lessen the impact Sims feels in landing the role.
For him, it represents a culmination of a dream he’s harbored since he was 8 years old.
“Boxing was as much a part of my life as movies, since 1997,” Sims said. “I watched boxing and I watched movies obsessively. Immediately after I watched a boxing match, I acted out the boxers’ moves. Immediately after I watched a movie, I acted out some of the scenes in my living room, or at my grandmother’s house, wherever I happened to be. I would do that over and over, long after I’d seen them the first time. I studied those matches and those movies, and they were the basis of my training as a child dreaming of being a boxer and of being an actor. In 2007, I skipped my junior prom to watch a boxing match on pay-per-view.”
His access to that close-fought bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya cost his mother, Jacob-area resident Shirley Sims, $55.
His uncle, Felix George, had been the one to make him aware of Mayweather, who won that 12-round battle in a split decision. George would also shell out money for pay-per-view boxing matches through the years, and George wasn’t the only other one in the family to support his love of the sport.
His dad, Melvin Sims, is another big supporter, along with many aunts and uncles and his now-91-year-old grandmother, Lorene Pittman, in whose living room he spent so many hours acting out those boxing moves and movie roles.
“So many people in my family were supporting me by often taking me to the movies, renting all the new release movies for me, and buying me movies which led to a vast collection of VHS tapes and DVDs, and buying me boxing equipment such as boxing gloves and punching bags,” he said. “I grew up with a whole lot of love and for that I will always be grateful and will always treasure it. They made it possible for me to not just dream of what could be but to have in my hands the things I could use to make it a reality.”
Working on the movie kindled his memories of those gifts, and put fresh fuel on a fire that’s still kindled in his soul.
“It was always my hope to fight at least a couple of professional fights, and I still have that,” Sims said.
He’s freshly pursuing the notion of booking at least a half-dozen pro fights in which he can put to use some of the ring strategies he’s studied most of his life.
Meanwhile, he awaits word on when “Combat” will make it to the screen. And although it’s unlikely that he’ll need it for this particular movie, more than one family member stands by at home in Jackson County to help him with his pay-per-view.