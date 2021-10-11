Local musicians unite at Troy

A wave of nostalgia must have hit Cottondale High School band director Anthony Williams last Saturday when he and The Pride of Cottondale took their place among high school players from 21 schools in the region to march and play with Troy’s Sound of South during the halftime show.

The Band Day event is a tradition there and this is not the first time Williams witnessed and was part of it.

Troy is his alma mater. A saxophone player, in 2010 he’d won a band scholarship to get there and be part of Sound of the South as a student there. He’d been part of Band Day four years, welcoming students from high schools all across the region.

And before that, he’d been a member of the Graceville High School band, a 2010 graduate of that school.

It was nice he said, to look across the stands and see that old Graceville orange and black. Marianna High School was there, too.

He said he was proud of his 16-member band, that they helped represent Jackson County well that day.

The massive, collective band played “Celebration” and “My Home’s In Alabama.”