Local native tapped to lead United Soybean Board

Cottondale High School and Chippla College grad Ralph Lott, now a resident of New York state, has been named chairman of the United Soybean Board for 2022.

Farmer-leaders of the soy checkoff program elected Lott to the position earlier this month at a meeting held in St. Charles, Missouri, where 10 others were elected to serve in other roles on the organization’s executive committee.

“With a productive growing season, favorable soybean prices and increased demand in 2021, amid supply chain constraints, this is an exciting and pivotal time for U.S. Soy, both domestically and internationally. I appreciate the support of my fellow board members, and I am eager to work with them to identify initiatives that grow our markets and bring value back to the farm,” said Lott in a United Soybean Board press release issued after his election to the post. “I look forward to continuing the board’s success of making judicious soy checkoff investments in addressing both immediate and long-term supply and demand opportunities and driving resiliency for U.S. soybean farmers.”

In the release, the organization listed several key accomplishments for the body in 2021.