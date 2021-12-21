Local native tapped to lead United Soybean Board

Cottondale High School and Chippla College grad Ralph Lott, now a resident of New York state, has been named chairman of the United Soybean Board for 2022.
Farmer-leaders of the soy checkoff program elected Lott to the position earlier this month at a meeting held in St. Charles, Missouri, where 10 others were elected to serve in other roles on the organization’s executive committee.
“With a productive growing season, favorable soybean prices and increased demand in 2021, amid supply chain constraints, this is an exciting and pivotal time for U.S. Soy, both domestically and internationally. I appreciate the support of my fellow board members, and I am eager to work with them to identify initiatives that grow our markets and bring value back to the farm,” said Lott in a United Soybean Board press release issued after his election to the post. “I look forward to continuing the board’s success of making judicious soy checkoff investments in addressing both immediate and long-term supply and demand opportunities and driving resiliency for U.S. soybean farmers.”
In the release, the organization listed several key accomplishments for the body in 2021.
The release stated that U.S. soybeans being used as an ingredient in more than 1,000 products. “Notably, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new sustainable soybean oil procurement policy, increasing market potential for soybeans,” the release stated.
In addition, a checkoff-funded rural broadband report led to 15 recommendations for delivering high-speed internet needed by farmers and rural communities, the release stated.
“One hundred million metric tons of U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol verified soy shipped internationally,” the organization reported, “and domestically, the USDA Dietary Guidelines highlighted the inclusion of soy products across the dairy, oils, vegetables and protein categories. This is on top of record export volume for the 2020/21 marketing year, as a result of strategic efforts to diversify international markets,” it continued.
The mission of the soy checkoff is to create value for U.S. soybean farmers by investing in research, education and promotion of U.S. soybeans. Research and promotion projects are implemented by USB with oversight from USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
Since 1991, when the soy checkoff began working on behalf of U.S. soybean farmers, it has provided significant return on investment by leveraging partnerships that increase the value and preference for U.S. soybeans,” the release stated.
United Soybean Board’s 78 volunteer farmer-directors are tasked with working on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments.