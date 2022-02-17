Local photographer captures Wednesday’s “snow moon”

Floyd Griffith’s eyes and camera turned skyward to capture the Feb. 16 “snow moon” as it cast its bright light on the world.

February’s full moon is called a “snow moon” because it appears in the season of the year when heavy snow is most common.

Floyd Griffith took his shot of the moon at approximately 8:40 p.m. at Compass Lake in the Hills, and shared some information about his work for the benefit of photography enthusiasts.

He took 70 pictures of the snow moon, and used a Pentax K-1 ii camera and 2x rear adapter mounted on an old 5-inch triplet refractor telescope, the Astro-Tech AT 127 EDT. The f/7.5 telescope has a 127mm objective lens and a focal length of 952mm.

Griffith preprocessed the photos with PIPP software to center and crop them with quality rating, and culled 10 of them. Then he stacked 20 percent of the best 60 with AutoStakkert!3 software and processed the result with StarTools software and Photoshop Elements 21 software.

This picture’s color might not be what one viewing the moon that night would have expected. Griffith explained why that might be the case.

“To the naked eye, the rising moon looks bright yellow from the ground due to the dust in the atmosphere,” he said. “Near the horizon, we look through more atmosphere and therefore more dust. That also makes the sunset colorful. When the moon is higher in the sky (as) in this photo, it looks more white.”