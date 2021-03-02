Local pro wrestler to fight his first in home county

“Whatever they decide, that’s great by me. I just want to be out there wrestling and I hope that everybody comes and enjoys the matches,” he said.

Coulliette is becoming a favorite of the very youngest wrestling fans, like Gamble’s children, for instance. Coulliette enjoys getting in the ring with those and other kids and “letting them beat me up,” he said.

Gamble said his youngest wrestler is also getting the attention of promoters all over the southern states but that he’s not releasing him to pursue those opportunities just yet.

“I’m not going to put him out there and ask him to do something that he hasn’t been trained to handle. He’ll go when he’s ready for each stage of this thing,” Gamble said. “He’s got what it takes, it’s clear, and as he gets a little older and that growth spurt kicks in, look out. I want him under my wing all the way to the top. He was just a kid in the backyard practicing moves he’d seen when he came here. His teacher told me that’s what I’d be getting if I took him on but that I’d also be getting someone totally ready to learn. That was the first time we talked about him on the phone. I found that to be true: He wants to be perfect, to learn things the right way.”

Gamble said Coulliette and his family are doing things the right way, too.