Local pro wrestler to fight his first in home county

A Cottondale teenager will be making his professional-wrestling debut on March 20, with his first competitive match to be a tag-team charity event put on by the Wiregrass Wrestling Alliance (WWA) at Madison Street Park in Marianna.
Tickets go for $10 for those age 6 and older. Children 5 and under get in for free. The wrestling starts at 7 p.m., with the venue opening at 6 p.m. The money raised will go to help area resident Mary Lou Dykes, who has cancer.
WWA owner/founder Bill Gamble (known in his wrestling days as “The Executioner”) said Cottondale’s Patrick “Kid Cyclone” Coulliette has been in training with his company six-to-eight months and was ready earlier than most for his first match.
Usually, trainees under his roof don’t get that shot for at least a year. Most of that time, Gamble said, is spent making sure that the wrestlers know how to protect their opponents by safely executing the moves that help give the sport its identity as a high-energy combination of showmanship, athleticism and endurance.
That first match is something like a reward for learning and executing those things consistently and in recognition of the athlete’s overall readiness for the ring as well.
He gave Coulliette his “Kid Cyclone” ring name based on Coulliette’s speed, unpredictability and precision of attack. There’s also his reputation as a “high flyer,” someone that can get a lot of air under him when he jumps into a strike on his opponents.
He had planned to put Coulliette in the ring for the first time at a match around the same time in Alabama, but then the home-county opportunity came up and he decided to reschedule in order to make the moment ring a little more special for his protégé.
The fact that the15-year-old was ready for competition earlier than usual might have something to do with the adults in his life.
His parents, Susan and Jessie Coulliette, have known since their son was 5 that he was obsessed with the sport. He’d watched an hour-long World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) match between WWE Hall-of-famers Ric Flair and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat that year, mesmerized.
From that point on, he spent most of his free time practicing moves in the backyard.
Instead of discouraging or trying to re-direct him, and unable to dismiss it as a passing interest, his parents got behind him in a big way.
His dad built him a backyard ring. His mom got him in formal training, to make sure he knew enough not to hurt himself or someone else.
And then there’s his teacher, Albert Nix. An avid wrestling fan known to attend matches dressed as some of his wrestling idols, Nix made a phone call. Gamble answered.
“He said, ‘Look, I’ve got this kid that lives, eats and breathes for wrestling,’” Gamble recalled from that conversation, saying that Nix asked him if he’d accept Coulliette into his training program.
Gamble invited him in for a look and was impressed by what he saw in the youngster. “The boy’s got the heart of a lion,” Gamble said, recalling that he’d been able to withstand what was dished out by a veteran wrestler in the group that helped run him through the basics when he made his first visits to WWA.
Coulliette’s commitment to the sport and to the company’s principals is strong, Gamble said. It earned a commitment in return: Gamble reached out to the Alabama Athletic Commission to secure a release for him to train and earned his license to wrestle for Alabama-based concerns.
At the WWA event in Marianna this month, Coulliette is eager to be going after his first-ever professional wrestling championship crown along with his tag-team partner, Maxwell Thureaux. They are expected to compete against roughly seven others in a tiered event leading to the title bout.
Coulliette made clear that he wants that win and also that his intentions reach far beyond it as well: He’s shooting for a lifetime career in the sport.
“That’s the dream and goal of my life; I have nothing else in mind,” Coulliette said. He said he hopes his hometown turns out in a big way to see him wrestle and to help in the cause he’s fighting for. He makes no money in his sport right now, but that may come down the line as he progresses to the level where he’s put in the ring for a singles title match. He doesn’t know when that will be but says he trusts his leadership to know when that should happen.
“Whatever they decide, that’s great by me. I just want to be out there wrestling and I hope that everybody comes and enjoys the matches,” he said.
Coulliette is becoming a favorite of the very youngest wrestling fans, like Gamble’s children, for instance. Coulliette enjoys getting in the ring with those and other kids and “letting them beat me up,” he said.
Gamble said his youngest wrestler is also getting the attention of promoters all over the southern states but that he’s not releasing him to pursue those opportunities just yet.
“I’m not going to put him out there and ask him to do something that he hasn’t been trained to handle. He’ll go when he’s ready for each stage of this thing,” Gamble said. “He’s got what it takes, it’s clear, and as he gets a little older and that growth spurt kicks in, look out. I want him under my wing all the way to the top. He was just a kid in the backyard practicing moves he’d seen when he came here. His teacher told me that’s what I’d be getting if I took him on but that I’d also be getting someone totally ready to learn. That was the first time we talked about him on the phone. I found that to be true: He wants to be perfect, to learn things the right way.”
Gamble said Coulliette and his family are doing things the right way, too.
“You have to be committed to a healthy lifestyle to wrestle for me. He’s got that going, plus a whole lot of support back home. He has the potential and the drive and the people to back him up in what he’s doing. He has all the things it takes to get there. ”
He’s also learning the finer points in other aspects of the profession. “Showman, dancer, actor, athlete … you have to be a lot of things combined into one, and he’s gaining experience in all those things, too,” Gamble said.
This will be the third event Gamble has put on in Marianna, all three of them for charitable causes. The first was in October of 2020, also in Madison Street Park. Proceeds went to help with funeral expenses for infant cancer victim Ashtyn Scheffey. The second was in early December of 2020, the matches held that time at Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton, where the price of admission was $5 and a toy for the local Toys for Tots campaign.