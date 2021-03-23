Local’s 'lapghan' headed for state competition

One of Linda Cherry’s mini-afghans, called “lapghans,” is headed to a state competition put on by the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Marianna woman’s creation recently won first place at district level. If it wins at state, it will be entered into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs competition. It earned a spot in the district lineup by winning first place at home in the Marianna GFWC chapter’s friendly contest among members last year.

“I love crocheting,” Cherry said in an interview last year after she won first place at home. “I learned more than 20 years ago.” An old co-worker and longtime friend, Linda Hatcher from Sneads, taught her how.

After Cherry retired she started spending more time on the hobby. She knows a variety of stitch patterns and, in a year where COVID-19 has left her so often in virtual quarantine to protect herself and loved ones, she’s been using them all to create unique pieces for people she may not ever meet.

That list of strangers includes 10 infants. They’re the babies of young mothers receiving support from The Pregnancy Center. Her work lines their layettes.