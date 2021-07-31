Local star sparkles on L.A. rooftop

Holland got another thrill after she left the stage with a bouquet of flowers to rejoin her husband and company executives at their table that night.

The event has a side purpose of raising at least $70,000 on the night for the apprenticeship program. At each table, there’s a place for investors to enter their donation amount and have it added to the total as it is generated and displayed. By the time she got back to her chair, that goal had been surpassed. Before the night was over, the total would climb to $200,000.

For Holland, that was one of the very best things about the entire whirlwind of events since her employment started.

“I think every company ought to have apprenticeships,” she said. “I love that there’s money set aside for those people coming up like me that want to make their futures better and brighter through this industry. I love it. I want to do all I can with Aimbridge because I love the company and the opportunities it has given me. This has been a life-changer for me. I never thought this would happen, never envisioned it was possible. Even when apprenticeship came along, I figure that, in addition to the things I’d be able to learn, that the best other thing that could come of it would be that I’d have that experience on my resume, to position me well in the industry. I never thought I’d be in L.A.”