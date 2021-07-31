Local star sparkles on L.A. rooftop

Marianna’s Tiffany Holland stood tall on the rooftop of the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Los Angeles this Sunday past, as the single honored guest of more than 400 hotel industry executives at “The Night of 1,000 Stars,” an annual event that brings out the top CEOs and other VIPs from that industry.
Through tears, she thanked them for recognizing her as a star up-and-comer in the field, and for the apprenticeship that prepared her for the ascent. As a mentoree in that program, she’d learned something about every aspect of the industry.
She’d started working for Microtel’s Marianna hotel in September of 2018 as a front desk clerk. Within a year, a time when she’d risen to every occasion presented by her general manager, Tonya Simco, she had been promoted to front desk supervisor.
When Simco learned that the American Lodging Hotel Association (ALHA) and Microtel’s parent company, Aimbridge, had partnered to start a new apprenticeship program to teach promising employees all about the industry, she thought immediately of Holland and successfully nominated her as a participant.
When COVID-19 hit and essentially shut down travel, Holland had just graduated from the apprenticeship — the first to do so — and had become certified in hotel administration through the ALHA scholarship she’d received as a result the apprenticeship. Because of the pandemic, she would immediately have to put into practice all the things she’d learned as an apprentice.
One of her most painful tasks was on the executive end of things: She would have to take part in furloughing more than 70 percent of the staff. Many of them had become friends by then and Holland spent many sleepless nights over those necessary decisions.
Some of her most physically demanding tasks would come along as a result of all those furloughs. With the workforce plummeting to roughly seven from the original 18 or so, lots of work had to be covered. She plunged in.
For a time, she spent most of her time making beds, cleaning rooms, doing laundry and putting continental breakfast bars together for the guests her hotel did have. For a time, 12-hour shifts were common and sometimes she had to fight exhaustion.
She also didn’t know whether she’d potentially go on the chopping block, and she and husband Dwight had a family of four children to feed. Her youngsters are now 21, 17, 16 and 13 years of age and all were depending on her to help keep things together financially at home. She also worried about her potential for exposing them to COVID-19.
But Holland said she fought through all that for the sake of those youngsters in the long run.
Up on the roof that night, Holland talked about her own childhood and the difficulties her single-parent mother, Lutricia Myrick, had worked through to make sure she and her brother had what they needed. Her mother’s determination was a model for her.
“I was born and raised in Marianna, a place I want to raise my kids,” she said. “My mom raised me and my brother,” she recalled saying as she paraphrased her remarks later. “Mom made sure we had the things we needed. I exercise my parenting skills (modeled by mom)... my kids have a two-parent home, but I knew through this (apprenticeship) I could make life better for them. My kids mean the world to me, and they’re the reason I chose to better myself... to go further... to anyone that is considering this, I say, don’t consider: Do it.” She went on in her speech to encourage the founders of the apprenticeship program to keep it in place for others.
Nowadays, the Marianna Microtel is back up to full complement as travel restrictions have eased, and she’s back to her supervisory role. As things go forward, she still thinks about those difficult days of 2020 and of the opportunity that her hard work, and the recognition she’d received for it from her mentor, Simco.
She said she was floored to learn that she’d been picked as the Night of 1,000 Stars honoree. Simco had put her name up for consideration as the Aimbridge nominee for that, as well.
“I was so stunned,” Holland said. “I’m in little Marianna... I didn’t even think they knew where that was, and I didn’t expect to get so much recognition. It’s like a dream come true. It was amazing and I was so emotional when I was up there giving my speech. I told them about Marianna, how much it means to me and to be able to raise my family here. I think we put Marianna on the map.”
Holland got another thrill after she left the stage with a bouquet of flowers to rejoin her husband and company executives at their table that night.
The event has a side purpose of raising at least $70,000 on the night for the apprenticeship program. At each table, there’s a place for investors to enter their donation amount and have it added to the total as it is generated and displayed. By the time she got back to her chair, that goal had been surpassed. Before the night was over, the total would climb to $200,000.
For Holland, that was one of the very best things about the entire whirlwind of events since her employment started.
“I think every company ought to have apprenticeships,” she said. “I love that there’s money set aside for those people coming up like me that want to make their futures better and brighter through this industry. I love it. I want to do all I can with Aimbridge because I love the company and the opportunities it has given me. This has been a life-changer for me. I never thought this would happen, never envisioned it was possible. Even when apprenticeship came along, I figure that, in addition to the things I’d be able to learn, that the best other thing that could come of it would be that I’d have that experience on my resume, to position me well in the industry. I never thought I’d be in L.A.”
Aimbridge isn’t the only one that knows about her now, though: She received some job offers that very night. But her own CEO also asked her how far she’d be willing to travel. “I’m willing to go anywhere,” she told him.
Her trip to L.A. was her first time flying. But it likely won’t be her last. She’s also up for another scholarship through ALHA, one that will teach her about lodging ownership matters. She’s looking forward to that. “One day I want to have my own brand of hotels so that is very, very exciting for me, too.”
But for the moment, she’s looking forward to what’s ahead right now for her as she continues to ascend.