Local veteran tapped as 'Imperial Rat'

Marianna resident Leon Kelly is heading to Las Vegas on Sunday for a mid-week conference of the National Order of Trench Rats, where he will be formally recognized as the national organization’s “Imperial Executive Rat” for all its “dugouts,” or chapters, in the state of Florida.
Seriously.
The group was formed in the days of World War I, founders realizing that America’s war-wounded stationed in France needed more community support as they lay recuperating in hospitals with too-few beds to adequately meet the need.
It took its name from the fact that soldiers battled more than bullets in the trenches of France-they also had to contend with vermin.
So the Trench Rats became heroes of those men who suffered. The organization was once an arm of the Disabled American Veterans but for two years has been a stand-alone entity. It continues serving veterans to this day, and as a member Kelly often finds himself tending to the needs and interests of veterans now living in nursing homes.
A 23-year veteran of the Army, himself, Kelly said it’s rewarding and exciting to be part of a group he feels gives voice to veterans and puts their caregivers on notice that someone is watching what they do—and don’t do—for those who put their lives on the line for their country.
He said there’s also much fun in being part of a group that can be so lighthearted with its name and office titles, but be so seriously committed to its cause.
Kelly joined the military as soon as he graduated from Marianna High School in 1976 at the age of 19, and had six overseas tours, including duty in German, Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm attached to the 101st airborne division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Kelly’s rise to the status of Imperial Executive Rat after five years in the group puts him on the national level of leadership and he will be “pretty much in charge,” he said, of all the “dugouts,” the group’s term for chapters, in Florida. The six now existing in the state stretch from Miami to Jacksonville. Before being appointed to that role, Kelly served as the Golden Rodent, or president, of his individual dugout headquartered in Jacksonville. He was tapped for that post almost immediately after transferring to that chapter from one that disbanded in Pensacola, with a reputation for dedicated service following him to that new spot across the state.
His alternate, should something keep him from serving out his term, is former Jackson County resident Deborah Jones Mann, who now lives in Tallahassee.
He’ll be sworn in to much fanfare over the four-day conference.