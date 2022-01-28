Local veteran tapped as 'Imperial Rat'

He said there’s also much fun in being part of a group that can be so lighthearted with its name and office titles, but be so seriously committed to its cause.

Kelly joined the military as soon as he graduated from Marianna High School in 1976 at the age of 19, and had six overseas tours, including duty in German, Korea, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm attached to the 101st airborne division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Kelly’s rise to the status of Imperial Executive Rat after five years in the group puts him on the national level of leadership and he will be “pretty much in charge,” he said, of all the “dugouts,” the group’s term for chapters, in Florida. The six now existing in the state stretch from Miami to Jacksonville. Before being appointed to that role, Kelly served as the Golden Rodent, or president, of his individual dugout headquartered in Jacksonville. He was tapped for that post almost immediately after transferring to that chapter from one that disbanded in Pensacola, with a reputation for dedicated service following him to that new spot across the state.