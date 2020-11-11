Local veteran writes of faith and healing

This Veterans Day is a particularly special one for local National Guard veteran John W. Mount.
It comes just as he has written and had published a book, “Out of the Pit.” He wrote it, he said, to help veterans and other people who suffer from depression, anxiety, nightmares and panic attacks.
For years a full-timer for the Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company in Marianna, Mount was in an administrative role there when he got a call that he and many fellow-soldiers of the 144th would be deployed to serve in Operation Desert Storm.
It was Mount’s responsibility to get his own affairs in order and to make sure his military brothers and sisters had theirs in order as well. It was a mountain of paperwork, and more of that was to come once they went overseas.
Mount would suffer an extreme bout of vertigo soon after he arrived on foreign shores, and he would also come to feel separation anxiety and to know other mental and physical health challenges as the deployment continued for several months.
The book can be found and purchased on Amazon. To find it easily, type Mount's full name and the name of the book in the search.
In his book, he shares how his faith served to help heal and bring him safely through his journey back to full mental, emotional and physical health.
“It tells how I developed those problems after Operation Desert Storm, and how I overcame them by faith, prayer, counsel and determination. It shows how applying these actions did give me control over these conditions and ultimately gave me peace within myself which I so badly desired,” Mount said in describing his 60-page recounting of events.
“[T]here is a way to achieve control and peace. There is help. There is hope. What worked for me, should work for others.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!