Local veteran writes of faith and healing

This Veterans Day is a particularly special one for local National Guard veteran John W. Mount.

It comes just as he has written and had published a book, “Out of the Pit.” He wrote it, he said, to help veterans and other people who suffer from depression, anxiety, nightmares and panic attacks.

For years a full-timer for the Florida National Guard’s 144th Transportation Company in Marianna, Mount was in an administrative role there when he got a call that he and many fellow-soldiers of the 144th would be deployed to serve in Operation Desert Storm.

It was Mount’s responsibility to get his own affairs in order and to make sure his military brothers and sisters had theirs in order as well. It was a mountain of paperwork, and more of that was to come once they went overseas.

Mount would suffer an extreme bout of vertigo soon after he arrived on foreign shores, and he would also come to feel separation anxiety and to know other mental and physical health challenges as the deployment continued for several months.

The book can be found and purchased on Amazon. To find it easily, type Mount's full name and the name of the book in the search.