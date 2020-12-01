Local woman stitches up a new enterprise

Aarion Bailey is a hairdresser. When COVID-19 hit, she was suddenly sidelined in that business. A young mother with three children to feed, she had to think fast.
Not willing to risk her kids’ health for the chance to keep seeing customers in such close-contact work, even one at a time and after thorough wipe-downs of her styling chair, she looked elsewhere for income.
She drew on a talent that had helped her clothe her youngsters ever since her oldest, a 12-year-old son, was born.
She’s an accomplished seamstress, too. Her oldest daughter, now 10, was known in her elementary school days for the little ruffled socks she wore: Her mother fashioned those, and she’d always made outfits for the kids as well.
So when COVID-19 froze her hairdressing business, she thawed out her finances by going to her sewing machine. She created a new business: She calls it The Ruffle Gang.
She makes custom outfits for the children of her clients, including ruffled socks, skirts and much more.
It has been successful, so much so that she’s been able to use some of her earnings to help others in her community.
She says she thinks of her not-too-distant past a lot this time of year. In her very earliest days as a parent, she recalls, she wasn’t the best decision-maker and some of her spending choices left her kids in less perfect circumstances than they might have enjoyed if she’d been more mature and mindful. And sometimes, even when making the best choices a little later in life, financial challenges arose, as when the COVID-19 pandemic hit her business like a brick.
She knows with deep-felt certainty that she’s not alone in any of that.
So on Dec. 5, she’s going to Bascom Town Hall, from noon to 4 p.m., to give away Christmas toys that she’s bought with her own money and/or with donations, or that have been collected on behalf of The Ruffle Gang at The Gilbert Firm, located at 3026 Auction Drive, Marianna, and at Jed’s Barbershop, located at 2828 Highway 71, Marianna.
There are more ways to donate, as well: You can email her at: beauty.ab@icloud.com, or call her at 850-693-4121 to arrange for toy pickup. There’s also her Cash App and PayPal portals. Call her for more information on those options.
In addition to toys, she’s also giving away cold treat bags as well as hot meals to the toy recipients that want them.
“I have not always been in this position,” Bailey said of her ability to now reach out and help others. “I’ve been that mother that had a silent struggle and I know more mothers in that spot. Back when I only had one child, I messed up what we had (in some choices made), so I’ve been there. I’ve had struggles in recent times because of COVID-19, and I know there are other parents struggling for a lot of different reasons. That’s why I’m doing this with no requirements. You don’t have to prove need, prove ID, prove anything. It’s going to be nothing like that. The struggle is there … I don’t doubt it. It’s enough to know they feel need. I don’t care about their lives before they walk through that door. I’m just blessed to be in a moment where I can try to help.”
In addition to the food and toys she’s providing, she’ll have drawings for giveaways including a television, tablets and more.
There’s something else, too: She’ll be giving away some of her sewn clothing for children as well as some wreaths and other holiday décor she’s putting together.
“I’ve been buying a little here and there. Once I got my kids’ Christmas buying out of the way, everything I make extra goes to that project now.”
And as for the alternate business she grew in response to COVID-19, that’s going to be a long-term enterprise even after she can safely return to hairdressing. “I love it,” she said of the sewing business. “I’m trying to venture out in it, and I’m looking forward to opening a storefront next year.”
She thinks often of her grandmother, Cora Marks, as she sews away at her machine. Marks taught her everything she knew about that and more. “My grandmother used to sew all the time, and she helped raise me. She loved kids and helping them out when she could. I’m carrying on her legacy,” Bailey explained. "She always told me 'Never forget where you came from.' She also told me 'It's okay to be different and weird...one day your weird will put your name on a a billboard.'"
The young mom’s mother, Tammie Bailey, is right in the middle of the giving, as well.
