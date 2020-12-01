Local woman stitches up a new enterprise

“I have not always been in this position,” Bailey said of her ability to now reach out and help others. “I’ve been that mother that had a silent struggle and I know more mothers in that spot. Back when I only had one child, I messed up what we had (in some choices made), so I’ve been there. I’ve had struggles in recent times because of COVID-19, and I know there are other parents struggling for a lot of different reasons. That’s why I’m doing this with no requirements. You don’t have to prove need, prove ID, prove anything. It’s going to be nothing like that. The struggle is there … I don’t doubt it. It’s enough to know they feel need. I don’t care about their lives before they walk through that door. I’m just blessed to be in a moment where I can try to help.”