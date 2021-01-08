Locals line up for COVID-19 vaccines

Drivers pulled in to the Jackson County Health Department parking lot early Wednesday to get the first doses of their two-part COVID-19 vaccines, the line long on the second of two days this week dedicated to giving the injections.
Both Monday and Wednesday of this week were to be by-appointment days, with a mass administration event set for Jan. 13, where those 65 or older could come in without advance appointments to receive the shots.
But with Wednesday’s advance appointments proceeding quickly and with it clear that time still remained to give others an opportunity that day, officials began going down the list and calling in some of those that had been placed on the Jan. 13 no-appointment list of vaccine-seekers.
As of 10 a.m. or so, a little more than 100 shots had been given that day and, perhaps spurred by word-of-mouth as well as the officials’ phone calls, the waiting line was long and growing. It was so long by then that the health care team decided to advise the motorists arriving after a certain point that the cut-off had been reached for the day. Some of those far back in the slowly-moving line rolled down their windows on that chilly morning long enough to consult the health department representative that was passing back and forth on a utility vehicle. Many asking what their ETA might be, they were advised they might have to wait more than an hour to get to the administration point.
Gauging from a short period of observation, it appeared that most or all the drivers were sticking with it anyway. No one pulled out of line in the few minutes that the line was watched.
The next known vaccination date, as of this writing, still stands at Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Center on U.S. Highway 90, west of the Marianna city limits. The focus continues to be on getting those 65 or older vaccinated first, along with medical first responders.
Jackson Hospital, which has its own supply of vaccine, is partnering with the health department in the administration of doses that day. The health department issued an open invitation to other health care entities to participate on that date if they also get their own supplies and care to take the opportunity.
According to the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard, a total of 965 people had been vaccinated in Jackson County as of late Tuesday evening. The population here is roughly 48,000.
Those in long-term care facilities in this area of the state are being vaccinated in arrangements with CVS and Walgreens.
Total number of people vaccinated in Florida, as of late Tuesday, was 329,000. Of those, 323,143 had received their first dose only, while 5,917 had completed the two-dose series.
The age groups getting most of those doses were 25-84 years of age. Only 8,665 of those in the 24-and-younger set had received a dose, while 65,506 in the 65-74 age group had received one. The number of Only 17,255 of those 85 and older had received the vaccine.
By race, 189,237 identified as white had received a dose, compared to 17,829 identified as Black; 1,019 as American Indian/Alaskan; 54,763 of unknown race; and 60,295 identified as “other,” defined as including Asian, native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander or other populations not otherwise specifically noted.
By gender, 196,451 females, 126,030 males and 662 of unknown gender had received vaccine.
As of Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health dashboard showed a cumulative 4,860 testing positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County, with 58 of those non-residents here. The dashboard showed 120 deaths here from the illness, with four of those non-residents of the county.
The median age of the COVID-19-positive individuals was 44.
By race, 2,604 identified as white, 889 identified as black, 231 identified as other, and 1,078 of unknown race here have been stricken with the illness.
More men than women, 2,679 compared to 2,101, have tested positive here.