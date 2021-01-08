Locals line up for COVID-19 vaccines

But with Wednesday’s advance appointments proceeding quickly and with it clear that time still remained to give others an opportunity that day, officials began going down the list and calling in some of those that had been placed on the Jan. 13 no-appointment list of vaccine-seekers.

As of 10 a.m. or so, a little more than 100 shots had been given that day and, perhaps spurred by word-of-mouth as well as the officials’ phone calls, the waiting line was long and growing. It was so long by then that the health care team decided to advise the motorists arriving after a certain point that the cut-off had been reached for the day. Some of those far back in the slowly-moving line rolled down their windows on that chilly morning long enough to consult the health department representative that was passing back and forth on a utility vehicle. Many asking what their ETA might be, they were advised they might have to wait more than an hour to get to the administration point.