Log-truck driver dies in SR 20 accident
Log-truck driver dies in SR 20 accident

  • Updated
A Ponce De Leon man driving a loaded log truck was killed in a traffic accident Tuesday on State Road 20 in Calhoun County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 68-year-old was driving a tractor/trailer eastbound on SR 20 around 12:35 p.m., when the vehicle traveled onto the south shoulder.

The rig began to overturn onto its right side, continuing in an easterly direction.

The load of logs was ejected from the trailer, causing them to collide with the rear of the truck’s cab.

The top of the trailer collided with a utility pole, and the rig came to final rest on the south shoulder of the road, facing northeast.

