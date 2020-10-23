Long-term recovery team finds long-term home

The North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group (LTR) hosted an open house Thursday to celebrate finding a home on the Evangel Church campus off U.S. Highway 90 in Marianna.
Evangel Pastor Lavon Pettis, LTR Executive Director Kristy Terry, visiting recovery teams that are working to help Jackson and Calhoun counties build back better from 2018’s Hurricane Michael.
After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited in to see the renovated space Evangel is allowing LTR to use at no cost as recovery efforts continue through that organization and its partners.
The 3,000-square-foot office includes spaces that LTR can offer other helping organizations as they come in to assist the two local communities.
Terry said at the ceremony Thursday that the move into a more permanent home was welcome, after two years of borrowing space piecemeal at various locations, saying the move represents the “next season” in the ongoing recovery effort and is another stepping stone toward the goal of full recovery. She and three more paid individuals staff the offices, and many volunteers will know and use it in the year to come and beyond.
