Long-term recovery team finds long-term home

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests were invited in to see the renovated space Evangel is allowing LTR to use at no cost as recovery efforts continue through that organization and its partners.

Terry said at the ceremony Thursday that the move into a more permanent home was welcome, after two years of borrowing space piecemeal at various locations, saying the move represents the “next season” in the ongoing recovery effort and is another stepping stone toward the goal of full recovery. She and three more paid individuals staff the offices, and many volunteers will know and use it in the year to come and beyond.