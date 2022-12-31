Looking back, then moving FORward

In her traditional year-end contribution, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels offers a reflection on the county’s achievements in 2022 and a peek forward into the goals for 2023:

It is hard to look forward without taking a quick look at where we have come from. I am calling 2022 at the Board of County Commissioners a foundational year. Meaning, it has been the first year in my role as county administrator that I was able to actually plan what the staff of the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners would focus on.

The years prior had been planned for us. In 2018 and 2019, we were all doing one thing: recovering from Hurricane Michael. In 2020 and the better part of 2021, we were all doing one thing: COVID-19 response.

In the Spring of 2018, I had the opportunity to attend a leadership seminar at Rivertown Community Church, where we heard from Jeff Henderson. Mr. Henderson is a very successful author, speaker, consultant, and marketing expert. The church had invited him to talk about his book, “FOR.” I received a free copy of the book that day, and in December 2021, I pulled the book off the shelf and dove in.

Many have probably seen vehicles of RCC’s attendees with “FOR” stickers on the window. The church commonly does service projects and other demonstrations of being FOR Jackson County. So, prior to reading the book, I thought this idea of “FOR,” was a church concept.

It turns out, it is an organizational concept. The book was written with business in mind. The idea is simple: So often business and organizations are known for what they are against, rather than what they are FOR. The book challenges organizations to define what they are FOR, then find meaningful ways to demonstrate those values to their customers.

After reading the book, I felt inspired to pursue this idea within the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners. I have worked for the BOCC since 2006 and I am certain we have been missing “the why behind the what.” I wanted to clearly define a purpose that is greater than ourselves to come to work every day.

I have observed that there is a significant disconnect between the citizens of Jackson County and their local government. The disconnect is largely found in the perception of local government vs. the reality of it.

The perception of local government is often that it’s a faceless machine that doesn’t care about the local citizens. That its only functions are to make rules and enforce them. Nothing could be further from the truth in Jackson County.

Most of our employees live, work, and play in Jackson County and we have every reason in the world to make this county the best place to live and work.

We invited the pastor of Rivertown Community Church, Paul Smith, to speak to our leadership team in January 2022, and share with us about being FOR Jackson County. He motivated us to take a long look at who our customer is and to define what we are FOR, rather than what we are against.

We put some intentional practices into place in 2022 that helped us start defining this for our team.

First, we met once a month as a leadership team and went through the book, chapter by chapter.

We divided into teams of two each month to teach the rest of the group about the book and what it challenges us to do as an organization.

We learned about how to create a culture of FOR at the JCBOCC.

We learned about harnessing the power of social media as a tool to demonstrate that we are FOR Jackson County. We learned that to be FOR, means to be in favor of.

As a result, our public communications officer coined the slogan: ‘FOR Jackson FOR Future FOR You!’ Because that is what our team defined. We realized that we are FOR Jackson County as a whole. We are FOR the future generations and growth of Jackson County. And we are FOR YOU, the individual. If you’re reading this, we’re for YOU. We are for the employee, we are for the citizen, we are for the business. We are for the commissioner. We are for generations that haven’t been born yet.

As we defined the “why behind the what,” we simultaneously began putting FOR into practice. For instance, we realized that we needed to improve on three components of communication: Education, information, and relationship-building.

We implemented a Citizen’s Academy to begin the process of educating the public on local government. It ran from March – October. We recognized these citizens at our October 25, 2022 board meeting.

Additionally, we implemented internal demonstrations that we are FOR the employees. We did this through increased training to ensure our employees understand vital aspects of the county and what our expectations are for staff.

We implemented an official employee orientation, where new hires can learn where we are headed as an organization. We expanded the agenda for our quarterly municipality call.

We forged stronger partnerships with our constitutional officers by meeting quarterly.

In addition to that, we implemented a monthly service project in place of a previous standing leadership team meeting. We read to elementary students for Literacy Week, as well as picked up trash on the side of Blue Springs Highway. Our team stocked a local food pantry and packed for “Backpack for Kids.” We visited a local nursing home to remind us all that these are our citizens and that we need to demonstrate that we are FOR them.

Our monthly service projects forged a tight bond within our leadership team and ignited a passion in all of us that we are working for a much larger vision than any of our individual hopes and dreams. We are working and serving the greatest county in the world.

Simultaneously, our county celebrated its 200-year anniversary. We put together a team of people to organize a Bicentennial Celebration Festival for our citizens. This festival served as more than just a celebration and fun day for individual families. It served as a lens to see what being FOR is all about.

Our community supported this in the way of sponsorships and labor from local businesses and organizations. We put out the call for assistance, and it was answered without hesitation.

Our social media presence has grown exponentially. We have engaged more people in more ways than ever before with a revitalized approach to communication. This is an area that we will continue to develop. Citizens can learn more about this through opportunities like Citizens Academy.

In the middle of all our foundational building, we still had jobs to do. We had roads to grade, patients to pick up, inmates to house, permits to issue, and more. But this year, we did it all through a new lens:

FOR the citizen that is driving on the road.

FOR the patient that is sick.

FOR the inmate and their families that find themselves in a stressful season.

FOR the citizens building a home or starting a business.

All the statistics and work that were produced can be found in our annual report at https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/about/2022-annual-report/.

What happens once a foundation is poured? Once it has time to cure, it’s time to build. 2023 is going to be a building year. We have two new commissioners on board, Commissioner Edward Crutchfield and Commissioner Donnie Branch. Our plans are to engage a professional in strategic planning and to begin the process of mapping out the next three to five years in Jackson County.

My hope is to develop a vision and a mission statement for our organization that encompasses our desire to show Jackson County that we are FOR them. We will cover areas in the strategic plan like infrastructure, fiscal responsibility, economic development, and more. We welcome citizen engagement through this process.

We will be beginning our second Citizen’s Academy in March 2023 and encourage interested citizens to apply on our website at www.jacksoncountyfl.gov.

Follow us on social media: (Instagram: @jacksoncountyfl, Facebook: @Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, TikTok @JacksonCoFl, website: www.Jacksoncountyfl.gov) to stay engaged with what your local government is doing.”