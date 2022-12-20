 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Love-Whitley earns doctorate

Love-Whitley earns doctorate

Dr. Sarah E. Love, left, and Dr. Asya Love-Whitley.

 LOVE FAMILY, PROVIDED

Congratulations are in order for Dr. Asya Love-Whitley who recently received a doctorate degree in Doctor Nursing Practice from Delta State University.

She is the daughter of Dr. Sarah E. Love and husband Thomas James. She is the granddaughter of Rose O. Spires of Alabama and the late Willie A. Spires of Marianna and the niece of Caroline Spires of Alabama. Asya is also the great-granddaughter of the late Willie E. and Sarah P. Spires of Marianna.

She was honored at a graduation celebration on Dec. 10, at Laya Events Venue in Pinson, Alabama.

“I give all the glory to God for allowing me to complete this journey,” Dr. Whitley said. “I am thankful for my support system, my husband Jonathan Whitley and my mom, Dr. Sarah E. Love for laying the foundation for me to follow her footsteps in obtaining my doctorate.”

