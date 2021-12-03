Making Christmas: The Tyes that bind

Heather and Tullis Tye blended their families three years ago, with eight children between them. As complicated as such blendings can be, Christmas and how it should look at their house was one matter on which they completely agreed: Go all out.

Both of them had fond memories of the awe in their children’s faces as they experience the colorful holiday as toddlers. Although all of their youngsters are now teens or early into adulthood, those precious memories linger, and made them want to give other children and young-hearted adults around them that “wow” experience.

Making a light sphere was one of the first things Heather tackled as Christmas rolled around that first year together as a married couple with the two of them in accord about making the holiday bright. She went to social media to get some guidance for making a sphere out of plastic punch cups. Three years later, they’re still burning bright and sturdy for the season.

And the two just completed their latest big project: two nutcracker soldiers made primarily of PVC pipes.

Tullis cut and assembled the pipes to make the figures and Heather painted them.