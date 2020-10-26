Making history, play by play

He said he saw the fire light her eyes when he asked in 2018 if she wanted to play. Her mother, Lakisha Myrick thought it over a couple of days and gave her permission. Garrett has been making plays and gaining praise ever since.

Her deep roots in football have served her well.

Her maternal great-uncle, “Rook” Myrick, had been a star player for Marianna High School in his day. Her paternal uncle, Earnest Walker (brother to her father, Kendrick Garrett), taught her to play the game, and several other relatives helped her learn it, too.

Football games are common at big family gatherings and anytime even a few of the players in her circle get together for an afternoon.

For the past several months, she’s been doing double duty for MHS and for the Predators 14U team, having joined the Predators squad in 2018. With the MHS season now wrapped up, she’ll have a few more games to play for the Predators before her travel team finishes up the current season. Because she’s aging out of it, these last lingering 2020 games will be her last for the JCYF program.

Eddie Klotz, the owner/founder of the non-profit organization, says he’ll never forget this player and expects big things of her throughout every aspect of her life.