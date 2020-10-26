Making history, play by play

At the tender age of 14, Kelis Garrett has earned a place in the annals of history at Marianna High School, the young African-American scoring a first for her gender and her race in becoming the first female to play JV football for Marianna High School.
She just finished her first MHS season, as a ninth-grader, and her coach there, Drew Mayo, eagerly anticipates that she’ll be back for a sophomore season next year.
She’s a starter for her team and Mayo said she earned that spot through hard work, very skilled and smart play, and through her abiding spirit of leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
“She’s a hard worker,” Mayo said. “She came out there the first day, with all odds against her, and did great and she’s also matured a lot. You wouldn’t think she was a ninth-grader, the way she talks, approaches the game and plays. She has the want-to. She stood out to me, and she earned her spot from the start.”
He went on to say that he appreciates the foundation she brought to the field, some of that built in her time as a Jackson County Youth Football 14U Predator.
“I think the Predator program is great for kids,” he said. “They get kids and go over the basics, they teach them everything so when they get to you, they’re ready … it makes our jobs easier.
"She came prepared, and the way she acted and reacted in playing a male-dominated sport, when I review that, it shows how much she grew as a person. She wound up being one of our leaders, too. She’s a good person on the field and even better off the field.”
He said she’ll move up to varsity next year, if she still wants to play the game.
And that’s an extremely likely circumstance.
She was a guard this year on the offensive line and although she really loves defense and tackling, Garrett said she’s gladly put her 5-foot-3-inch, 190-pound frame to the task set for her by her MHS coach there and by the leadership of her very first official league football team, the non-profit Jackson County Youth Football program also known as the Jackson County Predators travel club.
Garrett started as a guard for that group, too, in the 2018 season, after a long time patiently helping on the sidelines at practice and on the road, yearning to take the field herself as she watched her younger brother play in his age group.
She knew and loved the game, and ached to play on an official organized team just as she had in the backyard games she’d enjoyed with family and friends for as long as she can remember.
Eddie Klotz, the owner and a coach of the Predators organization, had watched her on the sidelines and knew that dream flickered in her heart.
He said he saw the fire light her eyes when he asked in 2018 if she wanted to play. Her mother, Lakisha Myrick thought it over a couple of days and gave her permission. Garrett has been making plays and gaining praise ever since.
Her deep roots in football have served her well.
Her maternal great-uncle, “Rook” Myrick, had been a star player for Marianna High School in his day. Her paternal uncle, Earnest Walker (brother to her father, Kendrick Garrett), taught her to play the game, and several other relatives helped her learn it, too.
Football games are common at big family gatherings and anytime even a few of the players in her circle get together for an afternoon.
For the past several months, she’s been doing double duty for MHS and for the Predators 14U team, having joined the Predators squad in 2018. With the MHS season now wrapped up, she’ll have a few more games to play for the Predators before her travel team finishes up the current season. Because she’s aging out of it, these last lingering 2020 games will be her last for the JCYF program.
Eddie Klotz, the owner/founder of the non-profit organization, says he’ll never forget this player and expects big things of her throughout every aspect of her life.
“She’s inspiring,” Klotz said,” her story is an inspiration. She does have something to prove, and she’s doing that – she’s proving she’s a football player.” Klotz said he didn’t think twice about inviting a female to join the team. Inclusivity, he said, is a core value and goal at JCYF. There are two other female players in his league, he said, one in the 5U age group and another 14U player.
“I brought my program to be a co-ed,” he said. “We accept everybody. We have kids with autism and other challenges. If you want to be part of my program, we’re going to find a place for you. It was not something I had to struggle with, the decision to give her a chance. And look what she’s been able to do with that opportunity. I’m really proud to say I’ve been part of her life and development.”
Her mother says she’s proud. “I didn’t believe she was going to start for JV; I figured that was kind of unrealistic to expect. But she earns the respect as a player while she’s on the field. I’m very, very proud of how hard she works and of all that she’s accomplished.”
Garrett's role as a guard protecting the quarterback and runners seems to fit her personality.
“I like to help people… I love to guide, and I try to help anybody that might be struggling if I think I can tell or show them something. I’m the loudest on the sidelines, because you encourage your team even when you’re not on the field yourself. I love that part of it, too.”
She’s on the MHS girls’ weightlifting team as well, and she’s thinking about taking up softball, too.
But for this season of her life, football has been the great joy. She’s proven something to others that she’s known all along.
“I can do anything a boy can do … I’ve always been hardcore with the boys, competing,” she said. “With no pads, I ran through all of them. I’m strong enough. It took determination and motivation to play and to be a starter, and I’ve figured out how to hold my composure.
"I’ve pushed myself and I’m still pushing. I’ve learned some life lessons along with the football, and I love it all.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!