Making spirits bright, Women’s Club delivers

The Greater Federation of Women’s Club Marianna realized the 2020 holiday season would be extra challenging for the residents of the Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center, given the lingering pandemic. Driven by their mission to serve, the GFWC Marianna Women’s Club met the challenge head-on with their extra support this year.

Ms. Jennie Ann Dean reports that the Club secured a whopping 93 gifts which members generously and unselfishly collected throughout November and December. Every member’s donation helped each resident to have a brighter holiday.

Linda Cherry’s donated 15 Christmas gifts, each a prayer shawl, or lapghan, paired with lotion and shampoo toiletries.

“I love giving my hand-crafted blankets away,” Cherry said. “It seems that some of these residents do not have any family so I hope each prayer shawl or lapghan brings a little extra smile and cheer this year. To give is definitely better than to receive.”

The GFWC Marianna wishes all season’s greetings!