Making the holiday bright, Masons spread Christmas cheer

On Saturday, Dec. 19, members of St. Joseph Masonic Lodge #99 of Marianna made their way again to distribute a bit of Christmas cheer and healthy eats to residents of the Marianna Health and Rehab Center. It’s a tradition that goes back two decades.

The brothers of the lodge usually sing Christmas carols, talk with the residents, and serve cake and punch to those who can have it, and all the residents get fruits.

But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lodge simply delivered fruits to staff at the center for distribution, to avoid the spread of the virus.

On the same day, prior to the Christmas party at Marianna Health and Rehab Center, brothers of the lodge gave three other members of the Jackson County community special gifts, each of them receiving a $100 debit card.

The excitement of seeing festive lights and decorations during the Christmas holiday season is, for the Lodge members, a secondary pleasure.

“The members of St. Joseph Lodge finds it heart-warming in giving and sharing to the less fortunate, especially those who are homebound, and those who need a little love and caring,” one member said in a press release about the day of giving.