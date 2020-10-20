Malone Classes of 1976, ’77, and ’78 to hold virtual reunion

The Malone High School Classes of 1976, ’77 and ’78 will have a virtual class reunion via Zoom 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Organizers shared the following information to help their classmates join in: The Zoom ID is 895 6786 7722. The Zoom passcode is 141128. The Zoom call in number is 1-312-626-6799.
“We believe this is a one-of-a-kind class reunion,” organizers said in a press release. “Of course due to coronavirus we may not be accurate in assuming we are one in a few to host a virtual class reunion,” the release continued.
“Although it has been over 40 years since we graduated, we're still standing … The Malone High School class of 1976, 1977, and 1978 would like to invite our classmates to a reunion via Zoom. The reunions theme is 'Still Standing.'"
Here are some details of the event.
Sign in to Zoom, 5:45-6 p.m.
Reunion opening remarks and a brief welcome by Dr. Clifford Collins from the Class of '77 will commence at 6 p.m.
He will also introduce former teachers, staff and class officers from 6:05 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.
After the introductions, Zannie Mount from the Class of 1977 will offer a tribute to deceased class members and participant introductions of class members will follow.
A scavenger hunt will be led by Linda Long from the Class of ’77, 6:25-6:45 p.m.
Jimmy Smith from the Class of ’77 will emcee a trivia game, “Nightingale Knowledge,” 6:45-7 p.m.
A virtual class toast led by Diane Collins from the Class of ’77 will cap a period of chatting and nibbling choose-your-own refreshments, 7-7:20 p.m.
From 7:20-7:30 p.m., Jimmy Smith will moderate a second trivia game, “Tiger Tales.”
Presentation of prize and game winners will be made by Diane Collins, 7:30-7:45 p.m.
Closing remarks, announcements and adjournment will follow, 7:45-8 p.m.
