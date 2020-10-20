 Skip to main content
Malone Classes of 1976, ’77, and ’78 to hold virtual reunion
Malone Classes of 1976, '77, and '78 to hold virtual reunion

The Malone High School Classes of 1976, ’77 and ’78 will have a virtual class reunion via Zoom 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Organizers shared the following information to help their classmates join in: The Zoom ID is 895 6786 7722. The Zoom passcode is 141128. The Zoom call in number is 1-312-626-6799.

“We believe this is a one-of-a-kind class reunion,” organizers said in a press release. “Of course due to coronavirus we may not be accurate in assuming we are one in a few to host a virtual class reunion,” the release continued.

“Although it has been over 40 years since we graduated, we're still standing … The Malone High School class of 1976, 1977, and 1978 would like to invite our classmates to a reunion via Zoom. The reunions theme is 'Still Standing.'"

Here are some details of the event.

Sign in to Zoom, 5:45-6 p.m.

Reunion opening remarks and a brief welcome by Dr. Clifford Collins from the Class of '77 will commence at 6 p.m.

He will also introduce former teachers, staff and class officers from 6:05 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.

After the introductions, Zannie Mount from the Class of 1977 will offer a tribute to deceased class members and participant introductions of class members will follow.

A scavenger hunt will be led by Linda Long from the Class of ’77, 6:25-6:45 p.m.

Jimmy Smith from the Class of ’77 will emcee a trivia game, “Nightingale Knowledge,” 6:45-7 p.m.

A virtual class toast led by Diane Collins from the Class of ’77 will cap a period of chatting and nibbling choose-your-own refreshments, 7-7:20 p.m.

From 7:20-7:30 p.m., Jimmy Smith will moderate a second trivia game, “Tiger Tales.”

Presentation of prize and game winners will be made by Diane Collins, 7:30-7:45 p.m.

Closing remarks, announcements and adjournment will follow, 7:45-8 p.m.

