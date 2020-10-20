Malone Classes of 1976, ’77, and ’78 to hold virtual reunion

The Malone High School Classes of 1976, ’77 and ’78 will have a virtual class reunion via Zoom 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Organizers shared the following information to help their classmates join in: The Zoom ID is 895 6786 7722. The Zoom passcode is 141128. The Zoom call in number is 1-312-626-6799.

“We believe this is a one-of-a-kind class reunion,” organizers said in a press release. “Of course due to coronavirus we may not be accurate in assuming we are one in a few to host a virtual class reunion,” the release continued.

“Although it has been over 40 years since we graduated, we're still standing … The Malone High School class of 1976, 1977, and 1978 would like to invite our classmates to a reunion via Zoom. The reunions theme is 'Still Standing.'"

Here are some details of the event.

Sign in to Zoom, 5:45-6 p.m.

Reunion opening remarks and a brief welcome by Dr. Clifford Collins from the Class of '77 will commence at 6 p.m.

He will also introduce former teachers, staff and class officers from 6:05 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.