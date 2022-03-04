Malone community steps up as two battle cancer

The streets and stores and parks and other places in Malone were quieter than usual early this week as many community members hit the road to watch their beloved Malone Tigers play in a 1A state basketball semifinal. But those fans also left little pieces of their hearts back home.
Malone School agriculture teacher Kim Barber explained.
“Malone is known for fighting for state titles in basketball, like they are doing this week in Lakeland, but we are also fighting a different battle, right here at home,” she said Tuesday.
The community is coming together to raise money in several ways to help Malone middle school math teacher Dena Davis and Malone high school teacher’s aide Lisa Hertensen. Both have cancer. Both will face financial challenges as they fight for their lives. The news of their illnesses came just a few weeks ago. The Malone School community jumped in quickly to help and to spread the word about their fundraisers.
For instance, parents picked up batches of tickets to give donors in gratitude for each of their $10 contributions in connection with a gift-drawing to determine the recipient of a freezer, a half-side of prepared beef ready for that freezer, and a case of Mack’s barbecue sauce. That gift package was assembled with all those gift items donated.
Parents and teachers and others with culinary skills baked cakes and other treats to auction for the benefit of Davis around Valentine’s Day, and they’ll do the same thing for Hertensen as Easter approaches.
Two local companies, one in Marianna and one in Bonifay, donated their creative talents, each designing, without charge, a T-shirt being sold to benefit the women.
The T-shirt for Davis was hot pink, and designed by CC Designs of Bonifay. The company’s Rachael Locke is a cousin of Kim Barber, one of the fundraiser organizers. When Barber reached out to Locke for help, the company stepped up to contribute the design at no cost.
Jennifer Whitfield-Lucas, and husband Brad Lucas own Luca Design Company in Marianna. Jennifer’s sister, Amanda Whitfield is a third-grade teacher at Malone and a close friend of Hertensen. When Whitfield asked her sister to help with the t-shirt, she readily agreed and donated the design work.
And aside from all these fundraisers, Hertensen and Davis say, members of the community have reached out in multiple other ways, sending cards, making phone calls, saying prayers, and dropping by to say hello and/or give additional support individually.
To find out how you can help, call Malone School at 850-482-9930.