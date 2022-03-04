Malone community steps up as two battle cancer

The streets and stores and parks and other places in Malone were quieter than usual early this week as many community members hit the road to watch their beloved Malone Tigers play in a 1A state basketball semifinal. But those fans also left little pieces of their hearts back home.

Malone School agriculture teacher Kim Barber explained.

“Malone is known for fighting for state titles in basketball, like they are doing this week in Lakeland, but we are also fighting a different battle, right here at home,” she said Tuesday.

The community is coming together to raise money in several ways to help Malone middle school math teacher Dena Davis and Malone high school teacher’s aide Lisa Hertensen. Both have cancer. Both will face financial challenges as they fight for their lives. The news of their illnesses came just a few weeks ago. The Malone School community jumped in quickly to help and to spread the word about their fundraisers.