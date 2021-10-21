Malone hay farmer recognized

Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Conrad took the top prize with a relative forage quality (RFQ) of 297 in the mixed, annual grass and other hay category. That’s more than 100 points higher than the second-highest in the category.

He wins a choice of a Massey Ferguson DM Series disc mower or RK Series rotary rake for the 2022 hay production season, plus $1,000 cash.

Conrad was recognized at the opening of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, which began Oct. 19 in Moultrie, Georgia.

The SEHC is part of a partnership between Auburn and Clemson Universities, the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, its mission to promote hay quality in the southeastern U.S.