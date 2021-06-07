Malone, Marianna graduate the Classes of 2021

Marianna High School graduated 135 seniors last Friday night and in Malone, 29 marched for their diplomas that evening.

Roughly half the seniors in Marianna’s big class were honor grads, including valedictorian Zachary Jernigan and salutatorian Patrick Lee Bethea Jr.

In Malone, scholarship recipients also received their awards during the ceremony. That school also took a moment to honor the memory of the late Ocasio Murff, a star athlete and popular student who died in an automobile accident last spring but would have graduated that evening had he lived.

A chair for Murff was in the field of those occupied by his fellow class members: His was filled with a basketball, bronzed sneakers and his cap and gown. His parents were also called forward during the ceremony to accept his diploma.

Scholarships presented at the Malone ceremony went to valedictorian Allison Baxley, salutatorian JaDee Barber, and fellow honor graduates Spencer Floyd, Lindsey Williams, Elijah Larry, Hannah Hetteberg and Savana Lee. Hetteberg took home the biggest prize, a $14,000 award from the Nucor Foundation. The Florida Army National Guard also presented a certificate recognizing Guard recruit Austin Huett.