Malone, Marianna graduate the Classes of 2021
Marianna High School graduated 135 seniors last Friday night and in Malone, 29 marched for their diplomas that evening.

Roughly half the seniors in Marianna’s big class were honor grads, including valedictorian Zachary Jernigan and salutatorian Patrick Lee Bethea Jr.

In Malone, scholarship recipients also received their awards during the ceremony. That school also took a moment to honor the memory of the late Ocasio Murff, a star athlete and popular student who died in an automobile accident last spring but would have graduated that evening had he lived.

A chair for Murff was in the field of those occupied by his fellow class members: His was filled with a basketball, bronzed sneakers and his cap and gown. His parents were also called forward during the ceremony to accept his diploma.

Scholarships presented at the Malone ceremony went to valedictorian Allison Baxley, salutatorian JaDee Barber, and fellow honor graduates Spencer Floyd, Lindsey Williams, Elijah Larry, Hannah Hetteberg and Savana Lee. Hetteberg took home the biggest prize, a $14,000 award from the Nucor Foundation. The Florida Army National Guard also presented a certificate recognizing Guard recruit Austin Huett.

See the list below for more specific information on the Malone High School scholarships awarded.

Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association: $500 to JaDee Barber

Malone Class of 1967 Vocational Scholarship: $3,000 to Spencer Floyd

Perry and Young Law Firm- $500 to Hannah Hetteberg

Marianna Optimist Club: $1,000 to JaDee Barber

Marianna Optimist Club: $1,000 to Lindsey Williams

Valedictorian Scholarship from Chipola College: $4,000 to Allison Baxley

Nucor Foundation: $14,000 to Hannah Hetteberg

West Florida Electric Association: $4,000 to Elijah Larry

DR and Della Allen Scholarship: $1,360 to Lindsey Williams

Northeast Jackson County Optimist Club: $500 to JaDee Barber

Northeast Jackson County Optimist Club: $500 to Spencer Floyd

Lauranda Shields Memorial Scholarship from the Malone Class of 1992: $500 to Savana Lee

Katelyn Cross Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 to Hannah Hetteberg

Inaugural “TG” Harkrider Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 to Lindsey Williams.

