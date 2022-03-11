Malone math teacher says her blessings multiply

Malone middle school math teacher Dena Davis and her husband Bobby Davis recently sat for a photo taken by her niece, Kirsti Harris. In it, they’re sitting outside in two special chairs that were moved to the lawn just long enough to for Harris to get that shot under sunny skies on a recent day.

The chairs had been beloved furnishings in Dena’s grandmother’s home while Dena was growing up, and then in her own as she raised her children, sons Gentry and Hunter Ward, and her daughter, Breanna Raez.

In that picture, she looks different than she did the last time her students saw her at the head of the class a few weeks before Christmas, 2021.

Back then she had long blond hair. Now, her head is shaved.

That’s something her cousin did for her a few weeks ago. She’d first had her hair cut rather short after she started receiving aggressive “Red Devil” and other types of chemotherapy treatments for the breast cancer discovered last November in a mammogram. She has an aggressive and quickly-progressing type of cancer—her mammogram of 2020 had come back clear of any trouble.

When her hair started falling out more than just a little, she then had it cut again, buzzed to a crew-cut style length. But as treatments progressed and her hair continued to be affected, she decided to shave it rather than endure the gradual and emotionally-devastating process of its continuing deterioration with clumps coming away at a time.

Taking that control, she said, was important in a time when so much else in her life was suddenly beyond her say.

Sometimes, she says, she barely recognizes the image in the mirror—her hair had been a significant part of her self-identity. But she knows the decision was the right one for her.

Making that call was just one of the hard choices Davis has faced since she learned she had cancer. That one pales in comparison to some of the others.

Her youngest son, Hunter, has Down Syndrome and the stress of her being sick became too much to put him through day after day at home where he could see the trauma of her medical battles, Davis realized. He was upset much of the time.

So now he is temporarily living with his sister’s husband, Mario Raez, in South Carolina. Although Dena’s son-in-law is still in that state he plans to move himself and Hunter here as soon as he can to reunite with his wife, Dena’s daughter Breanna. The daughter had been visiting here with her mother for an extended period after she became ill. When a job opened up in her field at Chipola College, Breanna moved here ahead of her husband to take that job and be near her mother long-term.

Hunter was in his senior year at Hope School when his mother became ill, and was on the school’s award-winning basketball team. His diploma was bestowed early so that he could move with that milestone accomplished before he left.

He misses his home school but will get to march with his class at graduation and attend his prom at Hope due to arrangements made with the school system.

His mother says the decision to move him was traumatic but, at the same time, she recognizes that her son is growing where he is now. Her son-in-law is opening up new experiences for him, she said, and in that is helping him build a strong bridge to adulthood.

Davis still has some big decisions to come: Later this month her doctors will sit with her and review her post-chemo condition and help her forge a plan for the surgery she’ll have in the next round of attacks upon her cancer.

As she awaits that, Davis says she’s still in the learning stage regarding her illness and that she sometimes feels like she’s still in shock and running on automatic to get through it. But she also has opportunity to think deeply on another big decision she had to make shortly after her colleagues at Malone School first learned of her cancer.

“As soon as they heard, they took over,” she said of the earliest days, those few she was able to work after the discovery. “They helped me do what I needed to do, like grading papers, anything. Then when we found out I couldn’t go back to work, they immediately collected money.”

One of them, Robin Layton, had come to her one day and said she’d been led by God to put together some fundraisers to help her.

“I had a hard time accepting that kind of help but Robin told me that, if God laid it on her heart to help me, who was I to take that away from her? That helped me let it happen,” she said of the efforts Layton and other teachers, along with students across the Malone School population, other community members and unknown parties have made.

Special t-shirts were made for sale, for instance, and children at the school paid $1 each for the privilege of wearing them on a “pink out” day at school as well. There was a cake auction, too.

And people stopped by her home with cards, words of encouragement, money and other kinds of support. One of her former students paid her share of her first chemotherapy treatment, which carried a price tag of $3,000. And that’s where many of the other dollars went as her chemo continued, along with paying for food, fuel and other expenses faced along the way to those treatments and home again. Utilities and other expenses at home also get a share of those dollars sometimes.

She still doesn’t know who stopped by her house with some cash on a day she was away at treatment.

There was also a gift package put together by her Malone School colleagues for a drawing that anyone can enter if they donate $10. The freezer-and-food gift will go as a gesture of extra gratitude to the person whose ticket stub is drawn after that fundraiser concludes. She and another Malone School educator recently stricken with cancer, high school teacher’s aide Lisa Hertensen, will share what’s collected in that effort, and t-shirts are also being made for Hertensen. A cake auction on Hertensen’s behalf is also being planned for the Easter season.

Countless prayers continue to go up on their behalf.

The outpouring of support, Davis said, has been overwhelming and has most definitely put to rest one of the fears she had harbored inside when she first learned she was sick.

“I do not have the worlds to express how much it means to me,” Davis said. “I was so afraid of being isolated. I thought I’d be forgotten and I’m not. It’s just amazing. Every time I go to chemo I have to make a payment. Those are manageable because of the money that has been collected for me. People in the community have reached out and keep reaching out in so many other ways, as well. I know I’m not alone.”

Anyone wishing to help in the continuing fundraisers for Davis and Hertensen can call Malone School at 850-482-9930.

See an upcoming edition of the Floridan for more on Lisa Hertensen’s journey.