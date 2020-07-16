Malone officials sworn

Malone Mayor Gene Wright and three other town officials were sworn into office Tuesday night. Three of the four returned to office without opposition and one unopposed newcomer joined the board.

Because none were opposed, an April election was not necessary.

The board members would have been sworn in June, but the panel did not meet in that month because of COVID-19 concerns.

Vicki Garrett and Greg Ford were returned to office, and Wendy Benton started her first term. Wright started his seventh term on the board, five of which he has spent as mayor.

Here’s a recap of the results in the April 14 municipal elections that did take place in Jackson County.

In Graceville, Walter Olds defeated Velma Wright 309 to 86 for the Group 2 Graceville City Commission seat.

Marshall Davis defeated Samantha Angerbrandt and Walter Douglas Jr. for the Group 4 Graceville City Commission. Davis received 232 votes, Angerbrandt got 102, and Douglas got 64.

Voters there were also asked whether the chief of police should become an elected office rather than an appointed/hired position. The majority, 256, voted against the change, with 133 voting in favor.

The majority also voted against a proposed change that would have set term limits, a checks-and-balances policy and specific election and qualification dates for all elections going forward. The vote was 256 against, and 136 in favor.

In Sneads, George Alexander was elected Group I Town Councilman by a vote of 181 to 117 against opponent Tim Arnold.