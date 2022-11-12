Malone Pecan Festival is Nov. 19

The Malone Pecan Festival returns this year after a two-year involuntary hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurricane Michael had made it impossible to have a festival in 2018, but the town rebounded to have one in 2019. The pandemic brought another halt in 2020 and 2021, and town officials say they’re happy to bring the party back for its 44th year.

It’s set for Nov. 19, with a fundraising pecan pancake breakfast opportunity at 6 a.m., and festival grounds remaining open the rest of the day.

There’s a fun run at 7:30 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. The festival’s opening ceremony is at 11 a.m., and entertainment commences after that 10-minute ceremony.

There’s also a pecan pie contest in the mix, door prizes, and a display of student-created pecan festival artwork. Food trucks and vendors of all kinds will be on hand.

The fun run is a Northeast Jackson County Optimist Club 5K Pecan Fun Run/Walk. See more on that event in a separate story in this edition.

A parade officially kicks the festival off at 10 a.m., but the festival grounds along 9th Avenue will open when the pancake breakfast begins.

Parade lineup is 8-8:30 a.m. at Malone School, located at 5361 9th St. Participants will be directed from State Road 71 as to where they’ll enter to line up. For more parade information, call Rene Jordan at 850-693-0956 or reach her at reneshq@graceba.net.

Bouncy house and rides for children and a lineup of entertainment for the crowd will be features of the festival, which is all centered along 9th Avenue near Malone Town Hall. There’s also a tractor display.

Entertainers are Elvis impersonator Jerome Jackson, the classic/contemporary rock band Heyword, and Traveling Angels, a gospel band.

Traveling Angels perform at 11 a.m., Jackson is up at noon, and Heyword starts at 1 p.m.

The town of Malone added a youth art contest to the mix this year for students in grades K-12 at Malone School, with a $50 first prize. The artwork had to have a pecan or pecans in it, and an image of the winning entry was to be featured on the official Pecan Festival t-shirt.