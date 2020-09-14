 Skip to main content
Malone pedestrian killed in SR 71 collision
A 37-year-old male pedestrian from Malone was killed and a 55-year-old female driver from Ozark, Alabama, was seriously injured Saturday, Sept. 12, on State Road 71 in Jackson County just south of the Alabama state line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the woman was driving a sedan-style car northbound on SR 71 and that the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane when the two collided.

The car came to final rest on the east shoulder facing northward.

The pedestrian came to rest in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene of the 9:45 p.m. incident.

