Man charged, accused of fleeing crash with Jackson County school bus

The Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the agency has identified, found and charged the hit-and-run driver that collided with a Jackson County school bus with children aboard on Aug. 25 around 3:37 p.m.

Officials said in an updated press release regarding the crash that 22-year-old Trenton D. Jeter of Grand Ridge was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, improper passing on a narrow roadway, and that additionally, in a separate matter, a warrant exists for his arrest on a charge of battery-domestic violence.

In the initial press release, agency officials said the older-model green sedan he was allegedly driving was northbound on Sand Basin Road and traveling “in what appears to be the center portion of the roadway,” and that the bus was southbound with approximately 41 children inside.

Officials say the driver of the sedan attempted to steer out of the way of the bus but was unable to avoid sideswiping it. The motorist then drove away from the scene.

The crash was minor, with no one known to be injured, but authorities released images of the car and driver in hopes that the public could help identify the individual and vehicle. In a Tuesday update issued subsequent to the initial release, officials said the sedan has been located and that the search continues for the driver. They gave no details about where the car was found.

The initial press release contained the following quote: “We are asking for the public’s help in this case, to hold the driver accountable for their actions. Using the photos attached, we are attempting to locate this car and driver, who appears not using a safety belt, to hopefully finish and close out our investigation,” it stated “Please contact *FHP and refer to the case number listed above as well as the Trooper assigned or call (850) 873-7020. Florida school buses carry precious cargo – our children. Last year, there were 2,700 school bus crashes in Florida, which is 2,700 too many. FHP urges motorists to always be alert and drive with caution around school buses and in school zones where children may be present. Safety on and around school buses is a shared responsibility and important for everyone to know,” it concluded.

On Wednesday, after Jeter had been identified as the suspect, FHP thanked the public for its assistance throughout the investigation to this point.