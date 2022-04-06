Man charged with death of fellow inmate at Graceville

An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder has now been charged with murder in the strangling death of another inmate in the cell they’d been placed in together at the Graceville Correctional Facility last January.

Robbie Robinson, 42, was charged with second degree murder in the death of fellow inmate Stacy Stewart.

Stewart was found in his bunk with his orange bed sheet knotted around his neck.

According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent’s report filed in court, Robinson and Stewart had initially been placed in separate cells within a confinement dormitory following a fight they’d been involved in earlier in another dorm.

Robinson was later moved into the cell with Stewart. Within hours of that, Stewart was dead.

Robinson reportedly said in a statement to the FDLE agent that Stewart was initially asleep on the lower bunk when he, Robinson, was moved in and that he didn’t initially know it was Stewart.

He reportedly said that when Stewart woke up Stewart moved and grabbed his (Robinson’s) walking cane. Robison reportedly told the investigator that he, Robinson, attacked Stewart at that point and knocked him unconscious.

At that point, Robinson reportedly told the investigator, he took Stewart’s sheet off the bunk and knotted it several times, then put it around Stewart’s neck, pulled it tight, and applied pressure. Robinson reportedly told the investigator that he then put Stewart on the lower bunk and covered him with bed sheets.

Robinson then reportedly said he wiped up a small amount of blood with a rag, washed his hands in the cell’s sink, got in the top bunk and went to sleep. He was there when Stewart’s body was discovered.