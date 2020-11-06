 Skip to main content
Man dies two days after crash with hayride
Man dies two days after crash with hayride

A 46-year-old Chipley man died Nov. 2, two days after being involved in a traffic crash with a tractor-trailer that was hauling children on a hayride in Washington County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was eastbound on Corbin Road behind the tractor-trailer and did not slow.

The front of the SUV he was driving crashed into the rear of the 24-ft. trailer that was attached to the tractor.

Several passengers were ejected from the trailer and were taken to area hospitals and the driver of the SUV was taken by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

