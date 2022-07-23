Man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers near Sneads

A Sneads man was killed after he started shooting at law enforcement officers and drew return fire Saturday morning, according to local law enforcement officials.

An officer with the Sneads Police Department was shot multiple times in the exchange but his injuries were non-life-threatening, said Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller.

He declined to immediately name the officer, and the name of man killed was also being withheld by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as of early Saturday afternoon. He was only identified as a 42-year-old.

Officials indicated one JCSO deputy, also unnamed by authorities, and the SPD officer were the two officers involved and did not address whether it had been determined who shot the man.

Officials say he began shooting while officers from SPD and JCSO were talking with a man nearby that had called for assistance in what JCSO described as a disturbance that morning. Officials offered no elaboration on the disturbance call.

The incident took place just off McKeown Mill Road and just west of the Sneads city limits around 8:19 a.m., with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as the lead agency, sending a deputy and the Sneads officer assisting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case, as is the normal procedure in an officer-involved shooting in this state.

The officer injured is on medical leave and all involved in the incident will be on paid leave while the investigation is underway.