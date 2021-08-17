 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Management & Training Corporation taking over at Graceville CI with Middlebrooks as warden
0 Comments

Management & Training Corporation taking over at Graceville CI with Middlebrooks as warden

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MTC taking over at Graceville CI with Middlebrooks as warden

Scott Middlebrooks will be warden at Graceville Correctional Institution starting Sept. 1.

The company taking over at Graceville Correctional Institution on Sept. 1 has assigned a veteran warden with a long history in Jackson County to lead the prison.

The state of Florida will end its Graceville CI contract with the GEO Group on that date and Management & Training Corporation (MTC) has been selected to take the facility over.

Scott Middlebrooks, who started his corrections career 34 years ago as an officer at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, came out of retirement to work for MTC a few years back, and is leaving his post as a warden at one of the company’s Mississippi facilities to take the job at Graceville.

A native of the Milton area, Middlebrooks said he’s looking forward to being back in Jackson County and that he and wife Lesa are glad to be moving closer to their two grown daughters, who still live near Milton.

Middlebrooks was also once the warden of the federal prison in Marianna. His wife’s parents, Roy and Barbara McCollough, live in Marianna.

See more about Middlebrooks’ career in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NextStep directors named
Local

NextStep directors named

  • Updated

A mother with two sons on the autism spectrum will lead the board of directors recently established for Endeavor Forward Inc., the not-for-pro…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 10-13:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Aug. 7-9:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Aug. 3-6:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert