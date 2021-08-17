Management & Training Corporation taking over at Graceville CI with Middlebrooks as warden

The company taking over at Graceville Correctional Institution on Sept. 1 has assigned a veteran warden with a long history in Jackson County to lead the prison.

The state of Florida will end its Graceville CI contract with the GEO Group on that date and Management & Training Corporation (MTC) has been selected to take the facility over.

Scott Middlebrooks, who started his corrections career 34 years ago as an officer at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, came out of retirement to work for MTC a few years back, and is leaving his post as a warden at one of the company’s Mississippi facilities to take the job at Graceville.

A native of the Milton area, Middlebrooks said he’s looking forward to being back in Jackson County and that he and wife Lesa are glad to be moving closer to their two grown daughters, who still live near Milton.

Middlebrooks was also once the warden of the federal prison in Marianna. His wife’s parents, Roy and Barbara McCollough, live in Marianna.

See more about Middlebrooks’ career in an upcoming edition of the Floridan.