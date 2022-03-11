Marianna airport goal takes flight

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday adopted a joint resolution with the city of Marianna, in which the two governmental bodies express their support for the creation of a training program for pilots and maintenance technicians at the Marianna Municipal Airport.

Those working locally on that potential program said there’s no identified candidate for establishing such a program there, but that the resolution will help as efforts are made to interest one because it illustrates the local support for it right out of the gate.

County officials, in the meeting Tuesday, were told that a nationwide study conducted by Boeing showed a significant need for new pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crew members by the year 2040. City Manager Jim Dean had requested that the county join the city in the resolution.

“Creating this program will be economically beneficial to Jackson County as well as create a host of job Opportunities,” staff wrote in a memo to the board about the item.

Jim Hart, a retired Air Force pilot, talked to the county commissioners about his support of the notion. He’s involved in trying to attract a flight training school to Jackson County. “The Marianna airport was originally built in in 1942 to train World War II fighter pilots, then later activated as Graham (a private flight school)” to train pilots in the era of the Korean War, he said. “We have the ideal location...I think it’s important to have the resolution to convince (interested parties) that we do have city and county support.”

He went on to say that Florida is one of the primary states training pilots in the nation and that the local airport, which has undergone improvements in recent years and is targeted for more of those, could be an ideal location to carry out training necessary for potential pilots and existing pilots that need a certain amount of airtime before they can even train for commercial flight.

He also said he’d like to see a partnership with Chipola College in developing an academic degree program there that could play into or feed such a program.

He said the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Economic Development Committee are already working to put together a request for proposals or some such document that could be used to seek candidates for establishing the program here.

Hart cautioned that this wouldn’t happen in a flash but that it could attract federal dollars. “This is not going to come quickly,” he said. “It’s probably two years away and if we’re able to do that I think we’ll get Federal Aviation Administration and other money to re-hab the cross runway (that exists at the Marianna airport).”

Several commissioners offered remarks encouraging the effort.