Marianna animal shelter closing

Partners for Pets has announced plans to close its existing no-kill animal shelter in Marianna and to cease taking in homeless animals until the organization can open a new shelter on Panhandle Road.

No target date for that shelter’s readiness has been stated.

The current shelter at 4011 Maintenance Drive was significantly damaged in Hurricane Michael, Partners President Ken Campbell said in the Facebook announcement, which was posted around 8:30 p.m. last Saturday night.

The age of the building and the storm damage has left the shelter “in less than favorable condition and has become unsuitable to safely house the animals rescued from our community,” the announcement stated.

“At present, despite the overwhelming generosity of the community, we find ourselves in a position where we lack the necessary funds to maintain the old facility and continue operations,” it continued.

“The relocation is critical to our continued success. We will work tirelessly to achieve this goal in a timely manner so we can resume the intake of animals. This will be no small undertaking, but with support from the community and our volunteers, we can make this a reality,” the announcement stated.

“We thank you all for your support over the past 26 years. We have positively impacted so many animals over the years, and we hope to continue to do so. If you are able to help, we need you now more than ever,” the statement continued. “Please know the animals currently in our care will remain at the shelter until they can be taken in by other no-kill shelters, rescues, or adopters. If you would like to adopt a pet, we have reduced the adoption rates to $50 for cats and $100 for dogs. All animals can be seen on our website at www.partnersforpetsmarianna.com. Those wishing to make a donation can do so on our website by clicking the Donate link. Please support your local shelters and rescues during these trying times,” it concluded.

The current manager of the shelter Jayme Dill, responded as people began commenting on the Facebook announcement of the closure, dozens of them expressing disappointment and some calling for a close look at financials and other aspects of the operation. Dill said she has been given a target date of July 31 to get all the animals currently in the shelter placed. She also indicated that she’s been told that’s the tentative target termination date for her employment and of other shelter workers.

Many of the Facebookers dismayed by the planned closure encouraged others to be at the Partners next board meeting, set for July 19 at 5:30 p.m., to make their feelings known to the board.

The vote to close the shelter was not unanimous.