Marianna awarded grants for new building

A dream more than a decade in the making is closer to becoming a reality now that the USDA has joined the Florida legislature in funding a vision that Marianna leaders have been crafting since roughly 2009.

Two grants, a government loan, and a legislative appropriation go into the creation of a new city complex at headquarters off Jefferson Street.

Marianna City Manager Jim Dean remembers that discussions on the need for a new city hall and fresh digs for the police department first began in earnest about a year after he took that job in 2008. He’s standing on the threshold of its reality as 2021 comes to a close.

City hall will be a two-story outfit, with both an elevator and stairs, in the old Peel furniture building now being repurposed for that function. The Peel building sits a parking lot away from the existing city hall, both of those structures facing east, and the back door of the Peel building is quite close to the existing police department. Renovation of that building is nearing completion, just a few months away.

Eventually the police department and the fire rescue crew will be sharing space in a new L-shaped public safety building that will dwarf the space now occupied by the small police station. The new 32,389-square-foot structure could be under construction by next summer.