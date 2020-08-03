Marianna, Catalyst plan ribbon cutting

The city of Marianna and Catalyst Fabric Solutions will be holding a ribbon cutting event for the Catalyst Solar Farm at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at 3595 Industrial Drive, Marianna.
The Catalyst Solar Farm is a joint project of the city of Marianna, Catalyst Fabric Solutions, and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
The solar farm will provide 677 kilowatts of renewable energy to Catalyst Fabric Solutions from 2,052 solar panels. City officials say that by reducing the cost of electricity, Catalyst was able to expand their operations committing to hire at least 44 new employees and provide an investment of at least $300,000. They currently employ over 250 at their Marianna location.
Catalyst Fabric Solutions manufactures made-on-demand, fabric-based products for the gift, casual and home markets and an active supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) for use by medical professionals and first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marianna applied to DEO for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant and received a grant award of $1.5 million to build the solar field. David H. Melvin Inc., a Marianna-based engineering firm, provided the grant writing, grant administration and engineering design services.
The four-acre solar farm is located at the Marianna Airport and Commerce Park adjacent to the Catalyst production facility.
This is the second but separate solar farm project for the city of Marianna. City Manager Jim Dean said, “This solar project is part of an ongoing economic development project to assist and enable Catalyst Fabric Solutions to grow, while at the same time providing employment to the citizens of Marianna and Jackson County.”
“Congratulations to the City of Marianna on this solar energy facility that will offer residents more job opportunities, business growth and a stronger local economy,” said Mario Rubio, DEO’s Director of the Division of Community Development. “Families in rural north Florida will have a better, brighter future as a result of this investment.”
Officials will be on site to answer project specific questions. For event questions, email mainstreet@mariannafl.city or call 850-718-1022.
