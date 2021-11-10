Marianna Christmas parade, festival set for Dec. 3

DECORATION DAYS: November 30th-December 2nd

SUPPLIES TO BRING: LED lights only. No exceptions. Extension cord must be an outdoor extension cord. Decorations must be able to withstand outdoor conditions, wind and rain. Zipties, pipe cleaners, string or other ties to secure your decorations are recommended.

SECURING YOUR TREE: You will be responsible for securing your tree to prevent it from falling. MSM recommends a brick, sandbag, or any other form of weight.

WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE PARK: A check in table will be set up with a representative or volunteer. Look for the check in sign. If you have not already chosen your spot, you will “claim” it with your sign. Signs will be picked up at check in.

BRING YOUR LIGHTS. Your LED lights, extension cord, and securing weights must be checked before decorating your tree.

UNDECORATING YOUR TREE: JANUARY 3–7: Sponsors are responsible for undecorating their tree between the dates listed above. If a sponsor fails to undecorate their tree, the decorations will be thrown away, and they will not be given first opportunity to sponsor a tree the following year.