Marianna Christmas parade, festival set for Dec. 3

Main Street Marianna is gearing for a big Christmas this year, with a downtown parade and festival in Madison Street Park set for Dec. 3, and with hopes that another park will full of Christmas trees on display from that date through Dec. 31.
Entries are now being sought for the parade, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in downtown Marianna. The theme this year is “Christmas in Candyland,” and Main Street encourages families, churches, youth groups, civic organizations and businesses to enter a float in this year’s parade. The entry fee for the parade is $25, with proceeds going towards Main Street projects and community events.
Parade line-up will be on Daniels Street beginning at 3:30 p.m. Participant drop off will be on Liddon Street via Guyton Street and Daniels Street via Kelson Avenue. The parade will start at Daniels Street, travel east on Lafayette Street, and end on South Madison Street. The festival will follow immediately after the parade at Madison Street Park. There will be food vendors, activities for kids, and the opportunity to sit in Santa’s sleigh and give him Christmas wish lists.
This year, MSM will have a parade sign-up day on Friday, November 19 from 2-4 p.m. at Marianna City Hall. You can also sign up online at www.mainstreetmarianna.org under the events tab. For questions you can call Main Street Marianna at (850)718-1022 or email mainstreet@mariannafl.city.\
Trees at Lafayette Landing
“Lights on the Landing” promises to be a dazzling display of Christmas trees if local businesses and organizations get into the spirit of it, and the month-long event will mark the first time that Lafayette Landing has been used in this extended way.
Sponsoring businesses, individuals and civic organizations are encouraged to buy a six-foot tall tree (live or artificial) place it in the park, and light and decorate it according to guidelines included in this story.
That small “pocket park” on Lafayette Street was created last December by nationally-known home improvement guru and Marianna native Danny Lipford, with the help of local volunteers.
Intended to promote community, the display will be in play from Dec. 3-31. The entry fee for participating in the tree display is $150.
Sponsor signage and electricity will be provided for the participants.
“Whether your tree is a spiritual work of art or intended to promote your business through a little holiday cheer, this is your opportunity to create a vibrant and exciting display for thousands to see. Proceeds will benefit Main Street Marianna (MSM),” an MSM press release stated.
Guidelines for Lights on the Landing tree sponsors
DECORATION DAYS: November 30th-December 2nd
SUPPLIES TO BRING: LED lights only. No exceptions. Extension cord must be an outdoor extension cord. Decorations must be able to withstand outdoor conditions, wind and rain. Zipties, pipe cleaners, string or other ties to secure your decorations are recommended.
SECURING YOUR TREE: You will be responsible for securing your tree to prevent it from falling. MSM recommends a brick, sandbag, or any other form of weight.
WHEN YOU ARRIVE AT THE PARK: A check in table will be set up with a representative or volunteer. Look for the check in sign. If you have not already chosen your spot, you will “claim” it with your sign. Signs will be picked up at check in.
BRING YOUR LIGHTS. Your LED lights, extension cord, and securing weights must be checked before decorating your tree.
UNDECORATING YOUR TREE: JANUARY 3–7: Sponsors are responsible for undecorating their tree between the dates listed above. If a sponsor fails to undecorate their tree, the decorations will be thrown away, and they will not be given first opportunity to sponsor a tree the following year.
HOW DO I SPONSOR A TREE? Registration is easy and can be done online at: www.mainstreetmarianna.org under the events tab, or visit the Marianna City Hall at 2898 Green Street.
WHERE WILL TREES BE DISPLAYED? Trees will be displayed at Lafayette Landing Park and can be viewed by the public anytime during the day or night.
HOW & WHEN CAN I SELECT MY TREE SPACE? You may select your tree space upon payment. Please set up an appointment with Meghan Basford at 805-718-1022 to choose your spot.
WILL SOMEONE CHECK MY TREE FOR OUTAGES, FALLEN ORNAMENTS AND DAMAGE? Yes, but it is also recommended that you check your tree periodically. Please remember the trees are out in the elements for over 30 days, and wind, rain or other weather may cause ornaments or the tree to fall.