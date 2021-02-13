Marianna Composite Squadron cadet takes to the skies

Cadet Airman Isaiah Harvell, with the Marianna Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Marianna, recently took his first orientation flight in a Cessna 172.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Cadet Airman Isaiah Harvell, from Sneads, took off from the Tallahassee Airport. Capt. Ken Jacobs, Commander for the Tallahassee Composite Squadron was the Pilot in Command. Prior to his flight, Capt. Jacobs conducted a preflight briefing, covering different types of airports, safety, aerodynamics of the aircraft, preflight inspection, and cockpit operations.

Cadets receive five glider and five power flights throughout their cadet careers. They also trained in aerospace education, leadership, emergency services, model rocketry, exploring aviation careers, and making new friends throughout Florida. They will attend a weeklong Encampment at Camp Blanding twice a year where Leadership and Customs of the Service are taught. They will also attend Leadership and Color Guard Academy.

The starting age for this program is 12, and cost $47per year. Each potential Cadet is required to attend three meetings prior to joining. If interested in this program for middle school students, contact Maj. Bruce Adams at 850-482-1431.