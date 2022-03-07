Marianna cuts ribbon on new city hall

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and city of Marianna hosted an open house event on Friday, March 4, to celebrate the grand opening of the new Marianna City Hall at 2895 Jefferson Street.

The event ran from noon to 3 p.m.; a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 12:30 p.m.

The structure is a two-story building, with elevator and stairs, located in the old Peel Furniture building, which sits next to the existing city hall.

The police department will soon temporarily move into old city hall and share space there with the town’s fire-rescue team, which is already in place there. The two teams will be there until the police department’s old headquarters can be torn down and replaced with a complex that will house police as well as Marianna Fire Rescue.

The new city hall headquarters house offices for the city manager, city clerk, the municipal development and public works departments.

The clerk’s office and city manager’s office are located on the first floor with municipal development and public works on the second.