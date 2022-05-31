Marianna deacon takes top national role in Brotherhood

A deacon of the New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna will soon be installed as national president of the Brotherhood Union Auxiliary within the National Baptist Convention of America International Inc.

President-elect Wayne Herring will be honored in a local celebration at the Chipola Cultural Center on Saturday, June 25 at 4 p.m.

Preregistration is required to attend the event, with admission set at $25, and must be achieved by June 12. Colors of the day are black and gold, and suggested attire is “Sunday best.”

The following Wednesday, Herring will be formally installed into office at the Baptist Convention’s annual congress in Orlando. He has served as national vice-president of the Brotherhood the past year, being prepared to take over the new role under the mentorship of the outgoing Brotherhood president, Dr. Forestal Lawton.

The city of Marianna is expected to pass a resolution in recognition of Herring’s achievement and a representative of the local government is expected to take part in the local celebration.

Herring’s wife, Regina Herring, said more than 200 people are expected to attend, including Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert Jr., who holds the highest office of the National Baptist Convention of America International Inc., serving as its president.

The Herring’s son, Maurice Herring, is expected to speak in tribute to his father.

“We have worked all our lives in this ministry and this is a great honor,” Regina Herring said.

Their home church, pastored by the Rev. Gregory Gathers, is part of the regional 2nd West District Association, which is part of the National Baptist Convention AII.

The Chipola Cultural Center is located at 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna.