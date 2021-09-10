Marianna delays vote on 'Project Skeleton' MOU

Jackson Hospital Administrator Brooke Donaldson and its Board of Trustees President Keith Williams were successful Tuesday in asking that the city of Marianna table until next month a decision on whether to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, a non-binding economic development agreement, with a possible competitor of the hospital.

In addition to in-patient services, the hospital has an outpatient services array. The hospital offers orthopedic and general outpatient surgeries, among other things.

The agreement being considered by the city also proposes incentives to be offered by the Jackson County government.

Williams said later that he and the hospital leaders are grateful for the city’s delay of a decision and that, no matter the eventual outcome, hope beyond all else to keep good relationships with the city and county entities.

Currently code-named “Project Skeleton,” to protect the identity of the business and to honor non-disclosure agreements with it, as is common at this stage of economic development projects, the governments’ representatives are barred from discussing the matter much degree beyond official measures being considered.