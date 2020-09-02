Marianna enacts mask ordinance

The Marianna City Commission passed an emergency ordinance requiring employees of all indoor businesses in town to wear a face covering if inside the location if it interacts with patrons, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance also addresses other COVID-19-related issues.
It expires on Dec. 31, 2020, but the board retained power to adjust the end date by resolution going forward. The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Kenneth Hamilton dissenting.
It was drafted by city attorney Matt Fuqua, based on input from the commission, according to City Manager Jim Dean.
The ordinance speaks of the reasons for its consideration.
“[S]ince the reopening of the City’s recreational areas and local businesses under the enactment of Phase 2 Reopening, the City has seen an influx of visitors, and many of these visitors are exhibiting an attitude of carefreeness and indifference for CDC guidelines, regarding social distancing; and…the City has observed that the reopening of the State has led to a corresponding rise in contact between individuals, the potential for increased community spread of COVID-19, and a rise in COVID-19 diagnoses in the City and in Jackson County,” the document states, in part.
“[T]he City Commission finds that, based upon the recommendations of the medical community and the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the City and Jackson County, the continued risk of COVID-19 infection necessitates emergency measures to mitigate the spread," it continues.
The main provisions are these:
“Business Employees. All persons who own or manage a Business shall assure that all persons who are employed or contracted by a Business wear a Face Covering while working indoors within the course of and scope of their employment or contract with that Business unless specifically exempted in Section 4 of this Ordinance. Signage. Each Business shall conspicuously post signage at all points of public entry in substantially the form provided by the City, notifying individuals of the requirements of this Ordinance, and encouraging all patrons to abide by CDC guidelines regarding the use of face coverings and social distancing.”
"Retail Establishments, Food Service Establishments and Bars shall be subject to the following additional standards contained herein:
A. Patron Waiting Procedures. Each Indoor Amusement, Retail Establishment, Food Service Establishment and Bar shall implement procedures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 transmission through the following means:
1. Placing clearly marked areas for individual groups to congregate spaced at least six feet from other waiting congregations. Businesses may utilize designated parking spaces as a patron waiting area to implement this procedure.
2. Placing clear markers for patrons to maintain at least six feet social distancing in checkout areas.
B. Employee Screening. Retail Establishments, Food Service Establishments and Bars must daily screen each employee to ensure that no employee who is exhibiting symptoms of COPVID-19 is permitted to work. Upon discovering that a current employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the establishment shall immediately close and disinfect the building interior. Businesses must notify the public of such closure and shall be permitted to reopen upon certification by the City’s Code Enforcement Department, by the contractor licensed by the State of Florida in biomedical waste treatment and disposal.
C. 50% Capacity. Indoor Amusements, Restaurants, Retail Establishments and Bars shall operate at 50 percent of their indoor capacity, excluding employees, as determined by the Fire Inspector. This capacity limitation shall be modified from time to time as the executive orders from the Governor are amended.”
Visit www.cityofmarianna.com/AgendaCenter or click here to read the full ordinance.
